Lunt, other ex-Illini pursue NFL dreams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You won’t find Wes Lunt’s name high on NFL draft lists. That’s OK with the former Illinois quarterback. All he wants is a chance.



It starts this week with his participation in the East-West Shrine Game, scheduled Saturday at Tropicana Field (2 p.m., NFL Network). Lunt is one of three quarterbacks for the West, joining Cincinnati’s Gunner Kiel and Western Michigan’s Zach Terrell.



Lunt roomed with Terrell.



“He’s a great guy,” Lunt said. “We have a lot of similarities just in our personalities.”



Lunt arrived last Saturday for a week of workouts and nightly meetings with NFL officials. He talked to scouts representing 10 teams.



“It’s been a blessing,” Lunt said. “It’s been really cool to have interest from NFL teams. It’s a dream come true.”



Lunt happily accepted the game invitation. It’s the next step toward his ultimate goal: competing for a spot in the NFL.



“It’s been a great week,” Lunt said. “I definitely want to cap a great week with a strong performance (on Saturday). Our team wants to win.”



Lunt isn’t the only Illinois player in the game. Linebacker Hardy Nickerson is also with the West, and defensive lineman Chunky Clements is with the East. Clements won’t play because of an injury.



Having Nickerson and Clements with him in Florida enhanced Lunt’s experience.



“It’s kind of cool to go with somebody through the process,” Lunt said.



Lunt’s parents and sister made the trip to Florida. Lunt has seen other familiar faces, too. Former coaches Bill Cubit and Tim Beckman visited him in St. Petersburg. So did current Illinois receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker.



“It was awesome to see them coming out here and supporting me,” Lunt said. “I really appreciate it.”



Lunt entered the 2016 season with great expectations. Coming off his best year at Illinois, Lunt struggled with injuries and inconsistency.



The former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Rochester finished strong, playing well in the finale at Northwestern.



It was the end of a hectic college career for Lunt, who originally played at Oklahoma State. He left Stillwater after one season to return home to Illinois.



In five years, Lunt played for four head coaches and five offensive coordinators.



In Lunt’s last season, he played for Lovie Smith, a former head coach for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



“Coach Smith, obviously, knows a lot of people in the NFL,” Lunt said. “Just to have his recommendation or a good word from him could go a long way.”



Lunt has been busy since the season ended in November. He went to San Diego on Jan. 1 to begin workouts. He also is completing his master’s at Illinois.



He has not been invited to the NFL combine. Illinois has a pro timing day scheduled for March.



Physically, Lunt is trying to gain weight. After Saturday’s game, he plans to go from 217 pounds to the mid-220s.



“I want to gain healthy weight,” Lunt said.