Illini legends, lists and lore: Jack Squirek

Thirty-three years ago Sunday, former Illini star Jack Squirek scored a touchdown on a 5-yard interception as the Los Angeles Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins 38-9 in Super Bowl XVIII.

At that point, just three years into his pro career, Squirek only saw spot duty as a reserve linebacker. Raiders linebackers coach Charlie Sumner substituted the athletic Squirek for Matt Millen with just seconds remaining in the first half and Washington at its 12-yard line.

Instead of running out the clock, Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann decided to throw an ill-fated screen pass. Squirek stepped in front of halfback Joe Washington and went into the end zone untouched for a TD.

His game-turning play earned him the spotlight on Sports Illustrated’s Jan. 30, 1984, issue. In a retrospective article written by SI’s Jeff Pearlman, Squirek remembered his day in the sun.

“It was all very amazing,” he told Pearlman. “I was staying at the LAX Hilton at the time, and I came down to the magazine stand in the lobby and saw the cover. It blew me away.”

Eventually, injuries shortened Squirek’s career, and his playing time ended in 1986. Today, the Valley View, Ohio, native, now 59 years old, resides in Cleveland and operates a floor and carpet maintenance operation called Squirek Services.



