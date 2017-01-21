UI roundup: Seymour climbs timing charts

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Illini hurdler Pedrya Seymour has been chasing former Illini Perdita Felicien.

On Saturday, she nearly caught her.

Seymour recorded a personal-best time in the 60-meter hurdles prelims (8.09 seconds) and again in the final (7.98) to finish as the top collegian at the Rod McCravy Memorial.

The redshirt junior’s time ranks second in NCAA Division I, fourth in the world and second on Illinois’ all-time list.

In the final, Seymour defeated defending Big Ten 60 hurdles champion Devynne Charlton of Purdue and Jacklyn Howell of Kentucky.

“She finds herself in a place where she knows what it takes to perform at a high level,” Illinois associate head coach Randy Gillon said of Seymour. “She has high expectations for herself, we train with high expectations, so when it comes to competition, she knows how to get herself ready for that level of performance and competition.”

Felicien holds the school record (7.90), which was set in 2002.

Besides Seymour’s effort, the Illini received strong performances from freshmen Chisom Nwoko and Felicia Phillips in the 400 meters.

Nwoko and Phillips each won their heats. Nwoko was timed in 55.48, and Phillips was clocked in 55.05.



In football

Lunt leads West. Former Illini quarterback Wes Lunt completed 11 of 14 passes for 101 yards and no interceptions to help lead the West to a 10-3 victory against the East on Saturday at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla.



In men’s track and field

Lafond shows way. Dylan Lafond led a strong contingent of Illini runners in the 3,000-meter race on Saturday at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington.

Lafond finished in 8 minutes, 10.23 seconds to earn fourth. He was followed by Alex Gold (sixth, 8:18.59), Jesse Reiser (seventh, 8:20.57) and Billy Magnesen (eighth, 8:21.00).

“In total, this is a meet that we’re always excited to come to,” UI distance coach Jake Stewart said. “It gives us a chance to race against the schools we don’t typically see in the Midwest. We’ve always circled this as our first go of the year, and we hope to continue coming down here because it’s a great meet.”

UI junior Matt Burns lowered his indoor-best time to 49.63 in the 400.



In women’s swimming & diving

Seniors honored. UI seniors Audrey Rodawig, Amelia Schilling and Gabbie Stecker were feted on Saturday in Champaign, but the Illini lost 169-131 against Nebraska.

“Obviously, we would have loved to send the seniors out with a win,” Illini coach Sue Novitsky said. “But it was a very competitive meet all the way through. We never stopped competing at the end. I think we won the last three swimming events, which was great to see.”

The 400 freestyle relay of Rodawig, Gabrielle Bethke, Megan Vuong and Schilling took first and set an ARC Pool record in 3:27.05.

The 200 medley relay of Stecker, Gabriele Serniute, Rodawig and Vuong placed first in 1:45.85.

Rodawig (50 free, 24.13) and Schilling (500 free, 5:00.09) earned first place in those events.

Other first-place finishers included Vuong (100 butterfly, 55.71), Samantha Stratford (200 individual medley, 2:05.35), Monica Guyett (1,000 free, 10:10.11) and Schilling (200 free, 1:51.25).



In men’s gymnastics

Illini roll. Alex Diab (floor exercise, rings) and Johnny Jacobson (parallel bars, all-around) each won two titles, leading the Illini to a 422.900-396.200 victory against host Arizona State on Saturday.

Other event winners for Illinois were Matt Foster (pommel horse), Bobby Baker (vault) and Chandler Eggleston (high bar).