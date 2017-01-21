UPDATE: Tight end picks 'Illinois University'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While one top receiver went off the Illinois recruiting list, another joined it.

Ribault High School's Louis Dorsey announced on Twitter today his commitment to Lovie Smith's program. The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is a two-star recruit according to Rivals.com.

His decisions comes less than two days after News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas eliminated the Illini from consideration.

According to multiple sources, the East St. Louis star is now down to Miami, Oregon and Louisville.

Dorsey, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound tight end, posted three photos on Twitter of him in an Illinois uniform and writing, "Blessed To Say That I'm Committed to Illinois University."

Dorsey has several Power 5 offers, picking the Illini over Baylor, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

A talented basketball player, Dorsey has a Division I offer from Illinois State.

Dorsey is the 19th commit and fourth receiver in Smith's 2017 recruiting class. He joins Carmoni Green, who is already on campus, Ricky Smalling and Kendall Smith.

The Illini receivers also expect to have a healthy Mikey Dudek back on the field. He missed two seasons with torn ACLs. Malik Turner, who led the team in receptions in 2016, returns for his senior season.