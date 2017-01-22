Sunday Conversation: Mike Bellamy

Mike Bellamy has seen it all when it comes to Illinois football. The former wide receiver under John Mackovic in the late 1980s, and later assistant coach under Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit earlier this decade, landed an assistant coaching gig last week at Toledo, where he’ll lead the wide receivers for the Rockets. Sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Bellamy to talk about his new job, what he did once Lovie Smith didn’t retain him after the 2015 season and what it’s like watching Geronimo Allison play for the Green Bay Packers:



How did the job at Toledo come about?



At the end of the season, everybody is making transitions, and you start hearing about jobs. I always inquired about openings. I had called former Illinois assistant coach Mike Ward, who is the linebackers coach at Toledo, and asked him because I had heard great things about Jason Candle, Toledo’s head coach. I had talked to a couple other coaches at some other programs who said they wanted to see me after the bowl games. I was just weighing my options and didn’t want to commit to anything before I went to the coaches’ convention earlier this month. That was real important to me to make sure everybody I was speaking with could give me a good outlook on their program.



Have you had a chance to wrap your head around everything that has transpired with Illinois football in the last 18 months?



No, not even close. Thinking back, I had a whole plan of things that were going to happen for me and my career after I chose coaching. One of them was to be at Illinois for a while. I had opportunities the previous two years to leave, and my commitment was to my program and my school. Many times people who I knew said, ‘You’ve got to do what’s best for your family.’ I was ignoring those whispers. My plan was to be at Illinois for 10 years, coach the receivers and then maybe be an assistant head coach, and then once they wanted to move me out, I’d take Lenny Willis’ spot and be in charge of the athletic facilities. Honestly, that was my plan. I thought about it and talked to people about it because I was happy enough there, plus my wife and kids enjoyed it. People said, ‘If something happens, you’ll be the one that stays.’ I’ll be excited if I am, but I would also understand if everybody is gone. It was very challenging. When I got the opportunity to visit other schools after I was released and had some opportunities to coach at smaller schools, but because of my contract situation, there were only certain things I was allowed to do, so I went to Mississippi State.



You were a quality offensive control/analyst for Dan Mullen at Mississippi State this past season. How did that happen?



Coach Mullen had called me and asked me if I had time to come down and visit during spring ball. I went there during their last week of spring ball, and he was very attentive to me when I walked up and talked to me. I felt it was a great opportunity to be around somebody who is well thought of. My whole thing was to expand my circle. That’s what I did. I met some new coaches. My kids loved the SEC environment. I got out of it what I went there for. In this industry, it’s not about who you know but who knows you.



Did you watch Illinois football in 2016?



I watched some of their games. The communications I had with fans, alums or former players, I tried my best to be respectful and not create opinions or sound like I was bitter. I’m interested to see what will happen and how things will turn out. You want to see people you recruited do well. You want to ask questions about why this person is playing and this person isn’t playing. It’s good to see guys that I recruited and had faith in have great success.



How eager are you to see a healthy Mikey Dudek in 2017?



The thing about it is I’ve known him since his freshman year of high school. We’ve become close with our families with his mom, his dad and his brother. For me, the first time he got hurt, my biggest concern was his mental state of mind because I knew how much it meant to him. As soon as it happened the second time, Nate Scheelhaase texted me and said, ‘Call Mikey.’ As soon as he said that, I knew something was wrong. Unfortunately, it happened again. He was down and depressed initially, but he’s a fighter. My concern for him is his well-being.



Are you a Green Bay Packers fan now with ex-Illini Geronimo Allison one win away from playing in the Super Bowl?



It’s amazing because I saw some pictures online of Geronimo. It was right before the national anthem and the game starts and you can see all his emotion. That’s what me and my wife talk about. Before the Super Bowl, I wake up at 6 in the morning, I watch all those shows on all the Super Bowl stories. He’s one of those stories. Everybody said he couldn’t do it, and he never gave up. He had a big draft party where he went from being a projected third-round pick to not getting drafted. He never gave up.