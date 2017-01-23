O-lineman Palczewski choose Illinois football

Other Related Content Whitman recalls wild first 10 months as UI AD

Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski verbally committed to Lovie Smith’s Illinois football program Monday night.

The Mt. Prospect tackle chose the Illini just a day after returning from his official visit to Champaign-Urbana.

Palczewski is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.com. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder also held offers from Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Palczewski’s commitment runs Illinois’ 2017 class up to 20 players. Palczewski is the fourth offensive lineman in the group, joining St. Louis Trinity Catholic’s Larry Boyd, Rockford Auburn’s Vederian Lowe and Howard Watkins of Colerain (Ohio).