O-lineman Palczewski choose Illinois football
Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski verbally committed to Lovie Smith’s Illinois football program Monday night.
The Mt. Prospect tackle chose the Illini just a day after returning from his official visit to Champaign-Urbana.
Palczewski is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.com. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder also held offers from Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
Palczewski’s commitment runs Illinois’ 2017 class up to 20 players. Palczewski is the fourth offensive lineman in the group, joining St. Louis Trinity Catholic’s Larry Boyd, Rockford Auburn’s Vederian Lowe and Howard Watkins of Colerain (Ohio).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.