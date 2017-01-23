Tate: Worst may be yet to come for UI football, hoops

Other Related Content Five dates to watch in Illinois athletics

Rock bottom!

Really? Illini football and men’s basketball teams at rock bottom? That seems to be a popular opinion, but incorporated in that judgment is the inference that an upswing must surely be around the corner.

Evidence is stronger that additional patience is needed, that this unsatisfactory status may linger longer than anyone would prefer.

First, football. The Illini were outscored 223-88 in going 0-6 against teams in the Big Ten’s second-best division. That’s bad, and season statistics were equally bad.

Over the full 12 games, the UI’s offensive ranks in the 14-team conference were 13th in rushing, 13th in total yards and 13th in pass efficiency. Defensively, they were 12th against the rush, 13th in interceptions with seven and 14th in opposing pass completions (63 percent).

Also, the Illini were 14th in punt returns and 13th in kickoff returns.



Is bowl game a long shot?

Not good, huh? And Lovie Smith must replace five key members of the defensive line, top tackler Hardy Nickerson and cornerback/returner Darius Mosely, among others. Offensively, quarterback, tight end and three line positions must be resolved while the receiver corps needs restocking without Justin Hardee, Zach Grant, Desmond Cain and D.J. Taylor.

Encouragement stems from the quality of the uncompleted class of 2017, but we must be mindful that, with few exceptions, programs aren’t turned by first-year arrivals.

The early football schedule creates opportunities ­— Ball State, Western Kentucky and South Florida (11-2 last season) — as does a conference slate that brings in Indiana and Rutgers from the East. Like Indiana, Western Kentucky and South Florida, the Purdue and Minnesota squads have new coaches.

An Illini team comparable to Ron Zook’s 7-6 clubs in 2010 and ’11 or Tim Beckman’s 6-7 unit in 2014 would have a reasonable shot at most of these 2017 opponents.

But with so little depth in both trenches — who’ll replace defensive ends Dawuane Smoot and Carroll Phillips? — it is pushing optimism to expect Illinois to reach bowl eligibility. But it’s true the upcoming team could post a better record than last season (3-9) without actually being better.



Can hoops win next winter?

Basketball recruiting is also on the upswing, even more so than football. Based on their prep showings and the Illini’s position openings, 6-foot-10 Jeremiah Tilmon and point guard Trent Frazier project as likely starters as freshmen. Frazier is having a superb season for his fourth-ranked Wellington (Fla.) team and exploded with 51 points Friday.

But consider the losses. How will they replace the scoring production of Malcolm Hill (17.8) and Maverick Morgan (10.2)? Also leaving are seniors Tracy Abrams, Mike Thorne Jr. and Jaylon Tate, and it remains to be seen whether D.J. Williams returns.

These veterans are the leaders of a 2-5 Big Ten team, which certainly creates a question as to the abilities of those behind them.

Whether or not a coaching change is made, a successful 2017-18 season would require a more versatile and consistent Leron Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands than we’ve seen so far.

From a long-range view, the likelihood of basketball-football improvement two years hence is reasonable, even likely. But after what we’ve seen, to expect a major jump forward in either sport in the next school year, while possible, is wishful thinking.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.