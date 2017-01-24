Early enrollee blazes path to success

CHAMPAIGN — Del’Shawn Phillips believes in quick turnarounds. The newest Illinois linebacker has proof.



As a freshman at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2015, Phillips played for a team that finished 3-8. The next season, the Broncbusters went 11-0, winning a junior college national title.



“I’ve been on a lot of successful teams,” Phillips said. “I know what it takes to win.”



What was the key to the improvement at Garden City?



“The talent changed a little bit, but it was mostly that we got hungry,” Phillips said. “We just wanted it more. In fall camp, we knew we had something special. We were running to the ball; we were hustling. It was competitive, offense versus defense.”



Phillips signed with the Illini after a standout career in junior college. He is with Lovie Smith’s team this semester and will participate in winter practices, which start in mid-February.



“It’s definitely fun,” Phillips said. “Nice facility. Nice weight room. Nice everything. I’m just loving it right now.”



Phillips had other college options. The idea of playing linebacker in the Big Ten appealed to him.



“It’s great to have a chance to walk in the shoes of some of the all-time greats,” Phillips said. “It’s special.”



Originally from Highland Park (Mich.), Phillips signed with Western Michigan after playing at Cass Tech.



Instead of joining the Broncos, Phillips went to the Broncbusters. He thrived on Jeff Sims’ team, making 72 tackles his first season and bumping the number to 95 his second year.



“Everything happens for a reason,” Phillips said. “I never question God.”



Phillips doesn’t know which linebacker spot he will play for Illinois, but there is an opening in the middle. Hardy Nickerson led the team in tackles after transferring from Cal. Nickerson now is preparing for NFL workouts.



“A senior leaving and someone who can come in and fill that void right away, I feel comfortable,” Phillips said. “I feel I can do that. That’s why I chose it.”



Phillips has 15 winter practices to become familiar with Smith’s system and his new teammates.



“It’s definitely a blessing and a big advantage,” Phillips said. “You get to create a brotherhood with the other players, and we gain trust with each other.”



During the summer, one of Phillips’ Garden City teammates will join him in Champaign. Quarterback Dwayne Lawson has made a commitment to the Illinois program.



“I just talked to him (Tuesday) about some schoolwork,” Phillips said. “I’m excited for him to come here. I know his capabilities. I know that he’s a ballplayer. I know he’s going to be a big part of this team winning.



“We’re definitely good friends. We talk a lot, kick it a lot. That’s my guy.”



Between now and the start of the season, Phillips plans to work on his athleticism and his knowledge of the game.



“Wherever I go, I try to work hard and do whatever I do at the best of my ability,” Phillips said.



Friendly and soft-spoken off the field, Phillips said he becomes a different person on the field.



“It definitely is like a switch that hits when I step through the white line,” Phillips said. “I’m just a cool guy. On the field, a whole other side of me comes up.”

All aboard

National Signing Day is a week away. Here are the players Lovie Smith has landed so far in the 2017 class:

NAME POS. SCHOOL

Tony Adams ATH St. Louis U-High

Ra’Von Bonner RB Cincinnati Sycamore

Larry Boyd OL St. Louis Trinity

Owen Carney DE Miami Central

Louis Dorsey TE Ribault (Fla.)

Mike Epstein RB St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Carmoni Green WR Miami Central

Kendrick Green DL Peoria

Nathan Hobbs DB Louisville (Ky.) Male

James Knight DB East St. Louis

Dwayne Lawson QB Garden City (Kan.) CC

Vederian Lowe OL Rockford Auburn

Marc Mondesir LB St. Rita

Olalere Oladipo DL Huntley

Alex Palczewski OL Prospect

Del’Shawn Phillips LB Garden City (Kan.) CC

Ricky Smalling WR Chicago Brother Rice

Kendall Smith WR Bolingbrook

Cameron Thomas QB Marian Catholic

HoJo Watkins OL Cincinnati Colerain

















