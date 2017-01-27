Phillips, Smoot prepping for Senior Bowl

Other Related Content Tate: Worst may be yet to come for UI football, hoops

MOBILE, Ala. — Teamwise, Carroll Phillips’ senior season didn’t go the way he wanted. No bowl game and just three wins for the defensive end.

But Phillips excelled. He led the Illini with nine sacks and 20 tackles for loss, the seventh-best total in the country. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Saturday, Phillips will try to show he is ready to play in the NFL. He is one of two Illini playing for the North in the Senior Bowl, joining teammate Dawuane Smoot.

Phillips and Smoot spent the week in Mobile, rooming together.

“It’s a good thing,” Phillips said. “We go over the playbook together. If I don’t know something, I’ll ask him, and if he doesn’t know something, he’ll ask me. We both help each other.”

Phillips is looking forward to the game. He will test himself against the talented South, which includes 23 SEC players and three from national champion Clemson.

“I want to show the world that I can play against the guys from the SEC and ACC,” Phillips said.

His team had daily meetings and practices in the morning. In the afternoon and evening, players had a chance to talk with NFL scouts.

“I had several a day,” Phillips said. “I enjoyed the interviews, telling them the history of my life. They asked me to go to the board and show them I know football, the formations and different keys.”

Phillips played his senior season at Illinois for Lovie Smith, a former NFL head coach with the Bears and Bucs.

“Coach Lovie’s got a pro-style defense, so that helped me a lot,” Phillips said. “It helped me in a big way. Now I know what these coaches want and expect from me as a player.”

Rated the No. 13 defensive end in the draft by walterfootball.com, Phillips has been working at outside linebacker.

“I like it,” Phillips said. “I look faster, and I can cover some.”

Phillips’ strengths are his speed and quickness. He needs to work on shedding blocks.

“That’s an easy fix,” Phillips said.

After Phillips leaves Mobile, he will return to south Florida to train.

He has been invited to the NFL combine, scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 6 at Indianapolis.

He will go from Mobile to Boca Raton, Fla., where he has been training with XPE Sports.

He works out twice a day with other draft prospects, including Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

Though he has graduated from Illinois, Phillips plans to come back to C-U when he gets a chance. He remains close to several of the remaining players.

“They called me (Wednesday) to check on me,” Phillips said.