Illini legends, lists and lore: Memorable home wins vs. Wisconsin

It’s been six long years since Illini fans last saw their favorite team defeat Wisconsin at State Farm Center.

Demetri McCamey was the hero that day — Jan. 2, 2011 — scoring 21 points, including 11 of 11 free-throw attempts, in a 69-61 victory against Bo Ryan’s Badgers.

In advance of Tuesday night’s Illinois-Wisconsin game, here are some other homecourt highlights from the last 25 years against the Badgers:



■ Feb. 12, 2005: Illinois tied its school record with its 25th consecutive victory, 70-59 against No. 20 Wisconsin. Luther Head scored 26 points.

■ Feb. 18, 2004: Deron Williams scored a career-best 31 points, including five three-pointers, as Illinois topped the 12th-ranked Badgers 65-57.

■ Jan. 11, 2003: Brian Cook scored 24 of his career-high 31 points in the second half as the 10th-ranked Illini defeated Wisconsin 69-63.

■ Jan. 23, 2002: No. 9 Illinois routed Wisconsin by 32 points. Lucas Johnson played his first game of the season, and Cory Bradford hit 4 of 6 three-point tries.

■ Feb. 13, 2001: With eight-tenths of a second left on the clock, Marcus Griffin scored the game-winning basket, and No. 4 Illinois edged the Badgers 68-67.

■ Feb. 6, 1999: Rallying from a nine-point deficit with four minutes left, underdog Illinois topped No. 11 Wisconsin 53-51. Freshman Bradford led the Illini with 26 points.

■ Feb. 27, 1994: Illinois defeated Wisconsin for the 13th consecutive time at the Assembly Hall, 76-65. Kiwane Garris scored 16 of his 21 points from the free-throw line.

■ Jan. 27, 1993: Deon Thomas scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 72-60 win against the Badgers.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Tony Wysinger, basketball (52)

Monday: Malik Turner, football (21)

Tuesday: Luke Guthrie, golf (27)

Wednesday: Lauren Smitherman, soccer (19)

Thursday: Bill Ridley, basketball (83)

Friday: Derek Holcomb, basketball (59)

Saturday: Ryan Frain, football (23)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.