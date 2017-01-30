Florida defensive lineman Pate picks UI football

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-30-17 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illini softball coach Tyra Perry

The defensive-minded head coach picked up another player Monday who will help on that side of the ball.

Deon Pate, a 6-foot-3, 233-pound defensive end from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., said “Yes” to Lovie Smith and the Illinois football program.

“I am now committed to the University of Illinois,” Pate wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He picked Illinois over offers from Colorado State, Rutgers, Soutern Miss, Troy and others.

Pate becomes the 21st member of Smith’s first recruiting class. The players can start signing letters of intent Wednesday.

Pate is rated a three-star recruit by rivals.com. He is the ninth defensive player in the class.

Illinois was hoping for at least one more commit Monday. But Reggie Roberson, a receiver from Texas, picked West Virginia instead.