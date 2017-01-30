Tate: Smith faces first recruiting test this week

Other Related Content Florida defensive lineman Pate picks UI football

The rationale for a six-year investment of $21 million for a football coach will receive its first legitimate evaluation here Wednesday.

Lovie Smith, former Super Bowl coach with the Chicago Bears, splashed down at Illinois less than a year ago. His name alone attracted widespread attention.

We can debate later whether Illinois might have won more than three football games last fall (3-9) if Bill Cubit had been retained. Cubit’s 2015 club finished 5-7, missing a bowl trip in the last two losses to Minnesota (32-23) and Northwestern (24-14).

Quarterback Wes Lunt didn’t seem to fit in 2016 after completing 54 passes for 520 yards in those last two games under Cubit.

But that’s not the point. Smith arrived with a long-range goal of upgrading the talent level. He has met that challenge.

Wednesday’s formal announcement will show that the arrows for talent acquisition are pointing up.

Let’s look at the numbers

This subject demands caution because the only true judgment is years later, and it means little if Smith can’t put quality classes back-to-back. But here’s what we know:

(1) Several years of 11th-hour decommits and academic rejections aren’t apparent in 2017. The class is 21-strong and could approach 25.

(2) Smith’s 20-year tour in the NFL is an advantage, junior college linebacker Del’shawn Phillips switching from Arizona because, in his words, “nobody has a better threesome for his position” than Smith, coordinator Hardy Nickerson and linebacker coach Tim McGarigle.

(3) It doesn’t hurt that Smith is African-American because the vast majority of top prospects come from black families, one of which turned out 50-strong (at the Carmoni Green home in Miami) to greet Smith when he visited.

(4) A late push by Nebraska — nine four-stars, according to scout.com — lifted the Cornhuskers up among the nation’s top 15, but the UI’s ranking in the 30s stacks up favorably with other Western Division members heading into Wednesday. This is a big jump.

(5) Smith & Co. struck decisively in his backyard and, in landing extraordinary St. Louis athletes Tony Adams (cornerback) and Larry Boyd (guard), are assured of the biggest haul (11 so far) from the Illinois-St. Louis area in a decade. Unbelievably, last year’s 22-man scholarship class had just two players from the home state.

Upping their recruiting game

Now, here’s the major difference brought on by Smith and his staff.

Too many past recruiting wins came over mid-major teams. While it remains true that the Illini are not yet competitive with Ohio State, Michigan and other elite programs for four-star athletes, they are besting the likes of Missouri, Iowa and others in direct competition. Both Adams and Boyd were heavily recruited by Mizzou and others.

Cincinnati tackle Howard Watkins declined the efforts of new Bearcat coach Luke Fickell. Miami’s Green switched from North Carolina. Those two, Phillips and defensive end Owen Carney are on campus and primed for Feb. 14 spring drills.

Mt. Prospect tackle Alex Palczewski visited Vanderbilt and Syracuse before choosing Illinois. Brother Rice receiver Ricky Smalling could have his pick of schools. So could Peorian Kendrick Green, arguably one of the state’s top linemen. Louisville’s Nate Hobbs was rated the top defensive back in Kentucky. There were many similar cases.

Still some areas to address

Biggest remaining needs are defensive end and cornerback, one of which was addressed late Monday when Smith secured a commitment from Florida defensive end Deon Pate.

Smith comes from the NFL, where five DBs are used 65 percent of the time, so a deep corps of swift pass defenders is critical. At corner, veteran Jaylen Dunlap returns and redshirt Cam Watkins impressed late last season. But the ability to defend rival passes is a huge concern as Smith strives to upgrade his secondary.

The departure of three senior defensive ends has made this position a priority, and Iowa topped an otherwise weak class by landing this state’s top defensive end, 260-pound A.J. Epenesa of Edwardsville.

New Illini Carney and Olalere Oladipo are impressive but, weighing in the 230-pound range, have some growing to do before tangling with 300-pound offensive tackles. So too does Pate, checking in at just over 230 pounds.

It would be a mistake to count too heavily on 20-plus freshmen, solid as they are, to spearhead a successful run next season. But this group, which could reach 23 or 24 this week, is a foundation ... a step in the right direction ... which is why Smith was brought here.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.