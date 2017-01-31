Illini commit Adams 'raised ... to be tough'

ST. LOUIS — Tony Adams’ leg was hurting. He was worried about his future. But his Mom, Chiquita, didn’t want to hear it.

“She said, ‘Tony, you’re going to come back stronger or you’re going to whine like a little girl,’” Adams said. “I had to suck it up. My mom raised me to be tough.”

In the fourth game of his senior season at St. Louis University High, Adams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

On a kick return in the fourth quarter, Adams was running near the sideline. He planted and tried to cut back.

“I was wearing new cleats,” Adams said. “They got stuck in the turf and I got hit. I just heard it pop.”

Adams soon found out he would need surgery and have to miss the rest of the season.

“I took it real hard,” Adams said. “Football helped change me into the person I am. At first, I didn’t know what to do without it.”

Thanks to the tough love from Mom, the 6-foot, 185-pounder is well on his way to recovery. A defensive back/receiver/returner, he will sign a letter of intent today to join Lovie Smith’s Illinois football team. Adams can’t wait to get started.

Just like he couldn’t wait to start rehabbing his leg.

“Literally, the day after I found out, it was time to get back to work,” Adams said. “It was like, ‘Forget it. It’s over. There’s nothing you can do about it.’ ”

He had surgery on Oct. 6 in St. Louis. Rehab has gone well.

“I’m a little bit ahead of schedule,” Adams said. “I’m running.”

Almost four months after surgery, Adams can picture himself on the field again. Cutting and running like he used to.

“You don’t know where the light is, but you know that you’re going the right way,” Adams said. “I’ll be back.”

Smith and the Illinois coaches have been supportive. There was never a question they would honor the scholarship offer.

“When an injury (happens), sometimes coaches fall off you,” Adams said. “But they just kept telling me, ‘This is nothing. It’s a bump in the road. If this is the hardest thing that’s going to happen in your life, your life is going to be great.’ They were basically telling me, ‘We’re not going to give up on you.’ ”

Adams continues to lift weights, focusing on his upper body.

He expects to begin football activity in April. Training camp starts in August.

There is work to do before his first college season.

“I think I can adjust to the game speed,” Adams said. “Bringing physicality to the game is probably my biggest weakness.”

During his high school career, Adams stayed busy — catching passes, covering receivers and returning punts and kicks. He likes to be on the field. Illinois wants Adams to work as a defensive back and returner.



Illini tradition

Adams isn’t the first ex-Junior Billiken to sign with Illinois. SLUH graduates Henry Jones, Jason Dulick, Matt Sinclair and Mark Kornfeld all had solid college careers in Champaign.

Longtime SLUH coach Gary Kornfeld, Mark’s dad, likes when his players pick Illinois.

“It’s been a while,” Gary Kornfeld said. “We had a couple go to Mizzou. I had one go to Arkansas. It’s nice to get one back there.”

But there was no push from the Kornfelds.

“They stayed out of it,” Adams said. “They let me make my decision. But once I made my decision, they were happy for me.”

Kornfeld won’t send any more of his ex-players to Illinois. He retired after the 2016 season and was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December.

Kornfeld was head coach at SLUH for 29 years. Though he is retiring as a coach, he will remain at the school as a teacher.

With no games of his own, Kornfeld will be able to travel to C-U for more games. He usually goes to one a season with Mark. Now that Adams is an Illini, Kornfeld has another reason to make the trip.

“He was just a pleasure to coach,” Kornfeld said. “As good as he is on the field, he is every bit as good or better off the field. He’s just a great young man to be around.”

When Adams is healthy, Kornfeld expects him to make an impact at Illinois.

“He’s a gifted athlete,” Kornfeld said. “He does some good things with the ball in his hands. But I always felt like he was a secondary guy because he is a tough kid. He’ll hit you, and he runs extremely well. He will impress some people up there with how fast he is, how quick he is and how tough he is.

“He’s special. He’s the type of kid who will work his butt off. Whatever he needs to do, he’ll put the time in.”

Adams plans to study political science. Once football ends, he wants to become an attorney or work in international business.

School has always been important to him. Guess who helped drive that home?

“My mom wouldn’t let me play football unless I was doing well in school,” Adams said. “My freshman year was pretty hard.”



Keep ‘em coming

Adams and Kornfeld are thrilled to hear Illinois is going to recruit the St. Louis area. There is plenty of talent. Players from both sides of the Mississippi River are sprinkled across Power 5 rosters.

“There are a lot of athletes down here,” Adams said.

Adams’ choice came down to Illinois and Missouri. The Tigers stayed after him.

But Smith won out with his persistence.

“Right away, he did a nice job of getting in here,” Kornfeld said. “He did a good job connecting with St. Louis.”

Illinois struggled in Smith’s first season as coach, winning just three games. The team went 2-7 in the Big Ten. Adams isn’t worried about what happened last season.

“You’ve got to look at the big picture,” Adams said. “This is their first recruiting class. We’re trying to change things.”

Short trip, big impact

Tony Adams is one of three St. Louis area players expected to sign with Illinois football today. The home of the Cardinals and Blues has been an important recruiting turf for Illinois over the years. Here are six who made an impact in the past 15 recruiting classes:

NAME CLASS HIGH SCHOOL COMMENT

Stanley Green 2016 East St. Louis Safety moved into the starting lineup his first year on Lovie Smith’s team.

Darius Mosely 2013 O’Fallon Started all 12 games his senior season, including eight at cornerback.

Terry Hawthorne 2009 East St. Louis Cornerback helped Illini win 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl with pick-six.

Jason Ford 2008 Belleville Althoff Running back ranks 18th on career rushing list with 1,962 yards.

Jerry Brown 2006 Vashon Two-year letterman’s life cut short in car accident after reaching NFL.

Jason Davis 2005 Lindbergh Three-year starting fullback played in the NFL (Eagles, Bears, Raiders, Jets).

On the way

The following players are expected to sign letters of intent today with the Illinois football team. This is Lovie Smith’s first recruiting class as the Illini’s head coach:

PLAYER POS. SCHOOL

Tony Adams DB St. Louis University High

Ra’Von Bonner RB Cincinnati Sycamore

Larry Boyd OL St. Louis Trinity

Owen Carney* DE Miami Central

Dawson DeGroot S Fort Myers (Fla.)

Louis Dorsey WR/TE Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault

Mike Epstein RB Fort Laud. (Fla.) ST Aquinas

Carmoni Green* WR Miami Central

Kendrick Green DL Peoria High

Nathan Hobbs DB Louisville (Ky.) Male

James Knight DB East St. Louis

Vederian Lowe OL Rockford Auburn

Marc Mondesir LB Chicago St. Rita

Olalere Oladipo DE Huntley

Alex Palczewski OL Prospect

Deon Pate DE Jacksonville (Fla.) TC Acad.

Del’Shawn Phillips* LB Garden City (Kan.) CC

Ricky Smalling WR Chicago Brother Rice

Kendall Smith WR Bolingbrook

Cam Thomas QB Marian Catholic

HoJo Watkins* OL Cincinnati Colerain

Bennett Williams CB Mountain View (Calif.) St. Fran.

*enrolled at the semester, will participate in spring ball