Lovie lands another 2017 recruit

A day before Lovie Smith's first National Signing Day at Illinois takes place, the Illini added another player to the 2017 class on Tuesday morning.

Bennett Williams, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back from Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, Calif., orally committed to the Illini via an announcement on his Twitter account.

"What an exciting process this has been!" Williams wrote. "Quick thanks to all the family and friends that have supported me throughout my 17 years of life. My biggest thanks goes to Mom and Dad, providing me with the opportunities I now have today. Thanks to my coaches at Saint Francis, Epic 7, and even basketball, for teaching me not only great fundamentals but also building character. Special Thanks to all the schools that recruited me, the process was a dream come true! All this being said, I'm ecstatic to announce I will be playing my college ball and attending the University of Illinois."

Williams held offers from Air Force, Hawaii, UNLV and Wyoming, along with a handful of FCS schools.

He is the first California recruit in the class for Illinois, which is up to 22 prospects.

Four have already enrolled early at Illinois in linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, wide receiver Carmoni Green, defensive end Owen Carney and offensive lineman HoJo Watkins.

The other 18 commits can start faxing in their letters of intent on Wednesday morning.