Vaughn: 'Don't know' why it didn't work at Illinois

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ke’Shawn Vaughn has a new home. Close to his old home.

The former Illinois running back, who announced Jan. 18 he was leaving Lovie Smith’s team, will transfer to Vanderbilt. Vaughn played high school football at Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn.

“When I first asked for my (transfer) papers, I really was interested in going there,” Vaughn said on Tuesday.

So, he called Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and got the ball rolling.

“We talked and they had me on an official visit,” Vaughn said. “The same staff recruited me out of high school, so I had a good relationship with them.”

Vaughn will have to sit out the 2017 season as a transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining. First, he will complete the spring semester at Illinois, then move to Nashville in the summer.

The timing works well for Vaughn and the Commodores, who welcome back senior running back Ralph Webb after he compiled 1,283 yards in a 6-7 season.

“The Vanderbilt situation was perfect,” Vaughn said.

He once could have said that about Illinois. At the start of his college career, Vaughn looked capable of breaking Robert Holcombe’s career rushing record.

As a freshman in 2015, Vaughn led the team in rushing with 723 yards. He was then one of three players picked to represent Illinois at the Big Ten media kickoff in July.

But his usage and production fell off in 2016. He went from 157 attempts to 60. He gained 301 yards as a sophomore.

Vaunghn met with Smith after the season.

“It really wasn’t about transferring because my mind wasn’t made up until after break,” Vaughn said.

He talked with his family and made the decision to leave.

Why didn’t it work out for Vaughn at Illinois?

“I really don’t know what the issue was,” Vaughn said. “I wasn’t told what the issue was. That kind of made my decision, too, knowing I wouldn’t belong. That just made it an easier decision.”

Vaughn said he has no hard feelings toward Illinois. It’s just that the football piece didn’t work out for him.

“I still love the campus, the university, everything else,” Vaughn said. “I still support the teammates I had.”