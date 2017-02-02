Illini set spring practice schedule
Lovie Smith and the Illinois football team announced its 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday.
A day later, the 15 spring practice dates were unveiled.
A look at the upcoming schedule, which will feature one practice open to the public on March 4 and no indications of a spring game for the second straight year:
DAY TIME
Tuesday, Feb. 14 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 7 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10 4:30 p.m.
