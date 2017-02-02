Illini set spring practice schedule

Lovie Smith and the Illinois football team announced its 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday.

A day later, the 15 spring practice dates were unveiled.

A look at the upcoming schedule, which will feature one practice open to the public on March 4 and no indications of a spring game for the second straight year:

DAY TIME

Tuesday, Feb. 14 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10 4:30 p.m.