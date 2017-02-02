Tate: Sizing up football squad's new faces

Now that the euphoria from Lovie Smith’s first full recruiting class has cooled down, we return to certain realities:



(1) Patience is required. With 24 seniors gone, UI football success in 2017 will be dependent on major improvements by marginally experienced returnees from classes less impressive than this one ... players who haven’t yet shown the ability to obtain productive results in the Big Ten.



(2) Five heavily used D-linemen are gone, Smith getting quality help in the form of five new end-sized defenders and a sure-fire tackle in Peoria’s Kendrick Green.



(3) A clear-cut replacement for Wes Lunt won’t be known before August. The status of Chayce Crouch’s repaired right shoulder is still unclear (though he already is passing), as is the eligibility status of juco transfer Dwayne Lawson.



(4) Extra cornerbacks are necessary as “fifth starters” in the secondary to thwart frequent four-receiver sets. The Illini are thin in this area, and the DBs are not a strength in the new recruiting class.



(5) With three tight ends gone, the replacements are rangy but, as yet, undeveloped. The position might be deep and talented two years from now, but blocking at this point is questionable.



Who may see playing time?



OK, so how can the incoming athletes help in 2017? Here’s my list of the most likely to assist immediately, based on talent and likely openings.



Del’Shawn Phillips. When drills begin on Feb. 14, the juco transfer will receive a full opportunity to replace Hardy Nickerson, now training for the NFL draft in Florida, at middle linebacker.



Owen Carney. The 230-pounder from Miami is on campus and will have the first shot at right defensive end. Late pickup Bobby Roundtree, also from Florida, will contend later, but Carney appears more mature and will have a jump in training. The position is wide open.



Ricky Smalling. As the most skilled newcomer on the offensive side, the Brother Rice standout surely will be in the receiver rotation with Mikey Dudek, Malik Turner, Sam Mays, Dominic Thieman and unproven others. And Miami’s highly touted Carmoni Green will have a leg up by arriving early for spring (winter) drills.



Kendrick Green. Little Rock’s Kenyon Jackson made multiple starts as a freshman last year, and now it’s Green’s turn to mature early in the thin defensive interior. Line coach Mike Phair may have no other choice.



Larry Boyd. If Nick Allegretti moves to center, and if Gabe Megginson switches to tackle, a guard position could be wide open for the 310-pound St. Louisan. Or at least an alternate spot behind Darta Lee, who played extensively as a freshman.



What about the others?



This doesn’t mean everyone else will redshirt, although they should.



Coaches will test new cornerback Tony Adams to see if he is fully recovered from a knee injury.



There’s no point in using up running back Mike Epstein’s year of eligibility — as happened with Tre Nation — unless he shows he’s better than UI rushers Kendrick Foster, Reggie Corbin, Dre Brown and Nation. Same goes for Cincinnati’s Ra’Von Bonner. Hold out the young ones unless they’re better than the old ones.



The reality is that this class is all about the future. It is better than recent UI classes but far behind the standouts in the Big Ten’s Eastern Division, including surprises Maryland and Penn State (both have 10 four-stars, according to scout.com). Nor can the new Illini match the stunning pickups at Nebraska, with nine four-stars.



As stated earlier, this group compares favorably with everyone else in the Western Division and, in fact, leads Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Purdue.



So we can call it “one small step in the giant scheme, one giant step for Lovie.”



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.