McGarigle leaving for NFL

Illinois linebackers coach Tim McGarigle is leaving the football program after one season to take a job with the Green Bay Packers.

“Coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the coaching staff will have the Illini football program doing great things in the near future,” McGarigle said. “Even though I was here just one year, it seems like so much longer because of the quality of people and relationships I’ve made in just a short time.

"However, I’ve always dreamed of coaching in the NFL and this opportunity with an organization like the Packers was something I couldn’t pass up. Telling the linebacker group today that I was leaving was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done.”

McGarigle actually worked for two coaches at Ilinois. He originally joined Bill Cubit's staff in early 2016. When Cubit was fired and replaced by Smith, McGarigle and secondary coach Paul Williams were retained.

A Chicago native, McGarigle was a standout linebacker at Northwestern. Before joining Cubit at Illinois, McGarigle worked four seasons at Western Michigan. The father of two daughters turned 33 in October.

McGarigle joins a Green Bay staff with a strong Illinois connection. Former Illini head coach Ron Zook is the special teams coordinator. McGarigle will be a defensive quality control linebackers coach in Green Bay.

“There is no doubt that Tim McGarigle is a rising star in the coaching fraternity,” Smith said. “As much as I would have been happy that he stayed on our staff, I would never want to stand in the way of a coach moving into a position he wanted to attain. Tim is a terrific defensive coach and excellent communicator. I have no doubt he’ll have a very successful career."

Smith said Illlinois will try to fill the opening "as soon as possible."

Spring practice starts Feb. 14.