Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Tracy Abrams!

For a man who completed one pass during his varsity career as an Illini quarterback, Kris Jenner has made a monumental impact upon the university that gave him an athletic scholarship. Rated by many as the finest quarterback prospect in 1980, the Mascoutah native directed his Indians to Illinois’ Class 3A state championship.

Jenner excelled as Illini coach Mike White’s freshman junior varsity quarterback, but he injured his knee during 1981 spring practice. He saw limited duty as a junior in 1982 but was pressed into emergency service at the Liberty Bowl when starter Tony Eason was sidelined. Jenner threw three passes against Alabama that night, but all three were intercepted. That performance and his constantly sore knee influenced his decision to give up football and concentrate on his studies as a biochemistry major.

After graduating from Illinois in 1984, Jenner attended medical school at Johns Hopkins University and eventually earned a Ph.D. in molecular biology. During his residency, Jenner surprisingly traded in his stethoscope for a career in finance. He became a manager for T. Rowe Price’s Health Sciences Fund and founded a hedge fund company in Baltimore.

Last fall, his Jenner Family Faculty Excellence Fund endowed a professorship at the University of Illinois’ School of Molecular and Cellular Biology. Dr. Kris Jenner resides in Annapolis, Md., with his wife, Dr. Susan Cummings, and their three children. Today, he celebrates his 55th birthday.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Mike Collins, football (60)

Monday: Tracy Abrams, basketball (25)

Tuesday: Amanda Fox, track and field (23)

Wednesday: Brian Randle, basketball (32)

Thursday: David Kerian, baseball (24)

Friday: Terence Marable, football (41)

Saturday: D.J. Richardson, basketball (26)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.