UI grad at Super Bowl. And we're not talking about Karras

HOUSTON — Patriots rookie Ted Karras isn’t the only Illinois connection at today’s Super Bowl.



UI graduate and Schaumburg native Heather Pink is working for NFL.com at her fourth NFL championship game.



Her first taste of the Super Bowl came as a freelancer in 2014. The game was played outdoors at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



“The funny thing about (the) Super Bowl is it’s not so much a single-day production any more,” Pink said. “It’s about the entire week.”



She didn’t see much of the Patriots and Falcons. Instead, she worked with players from other teams — Drew Brees and Matt Forte — who are at the event.



Typically, you won’t see Pink on camera.



“If you do, I’d have a headset on,” Pink said. “I produce social-media segments to integrate into broadcast.”



Pink is where she always wanted to be.



“Growing up, working for the NFL was my dream job,” Pink said. “Without a doubt.”



One of the two teams is a surprise to Pink.



“Before this year even started, I had the Patriots going to the Super Bowl,” Pink said. “The NFC is always the wild card when it comes to football. As a lifelong Bears fan, I was crossing my fingers I wouldn’t have to work on a Packers’ Super Bowl. I definitely didn’t expect the Falcons to be where they are. But, I anticipate a pretty good game.”



If Pink had followed her original college plans, she might be rooting for Tom Brady.



“I actually wanted to go to Michigan before I visited the campus at Illinois,” Pink said. “I knew I had to go there once I saw the campus.”