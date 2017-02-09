Recruiting coordinator out

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Sternquist is out as Ilinois football director of player personnel, sports information director Kent Brown confirmed today.

Sternquist ran the recruiting department at Illinois. A week ago, he was among those celebrating the signing of Lovie Smith’s first class.

The change is part of a reorganization of the recruiting staff, Brown said.

Smith was involved in meetings today about the renovation of Memorial Stadium and was not available for comment. He has a press conference scheduled for Friday.

Sternquist came to Illinois from New Mexico. An Illinois native. he had previously worked at Wisconsin and Minnesota.

***

The Illinois-South Florida game scheduled for Tampa, Fla., has been moved up to Sept. 15, a Friday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will air in prime time on ESPN. Kickoff time will be determined later.









