Injuries, depth hold Smith's focus

CHAMPAIGN — Sitting inside the State Farm Center media room late Friday morning, even with fresh snow outside, football wasn’t far from Lovie Smith’s mind.



Never is, really. Especially because Smith’s second spring practice session in charge of the Illinois football program starts Tuesday afternoon.



“There’s a need for football, in my mind, as soon as possible,” Smith said. “We want the players to get back and start thinking football as soon as possible, and we want to see exactly what part of our football team will look like.”



The first spring workout is slated for 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, with 14 more scheduled for the next four weeks until the final one on March 10.



Key Illini, however, like quarterback Chayce Crouch and wide receiver Mikey Dudek, likely won’t practice in the ensuing month.



Crouch is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder after sustaining a season-ending injury on Oct. 15 at Rutgers. Dudek hasn’t played the last two seasons after the 2014 freshman All-American tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee each of the last two springs.



“With Mike, it’s about slow down instead of speed up,” Smith said. “We’re going to take our time with him and every precaution that we possibly can. He won’t be practicing or doing anything like that. We have a plan in place for him.”



Crouch is not expected to see any action during practice.



“Chayce missing a few reps isn’t all bad,” Smith said. “Chayce is our quarterback. We kind of need to see what we have behind him as much as anything also.”



Right now, it isn’t much. Jeff George Jr. is the only healthy scholarship quarterback for the Illini this spring.



“Last year with Jeff, he didn’t get a whole lot of reps,” Smith said. “I think he did a good job under the circumstances of being called upon to be our starting quarterback and leading us to a big win (against Michigan State). There’s a great opportunity to see exactly what we have in Jeff.”



Depth also will be tested at skill positions including running back and wide receiver this spring with rusher Ke’Shawn Vaughn transferring to Vanderbilt and receiver Desmond Cain transferring as well. The two played vital roles on the Illinois offense in 2015 before seeing decreased playing time in 2016.



“We do things a certain way around here,” Smith said. “Now everybody knows how we’re going to do it. Some want to be a part of it. Some don’t. If there’s a player that’s wanting to transfer, I’m not stopping anyone. Sometimes, divorce is a good thing, unfortunately in life. I wish them well, and I’m excited about the guys we have here right now.”



What the Illini won’t have in the next month, though, is any spring game. It’s the second consecutive year a scrimmage won’t take place at Memorial Stadium, with the March 4 practice slated to be open to the public, much like a similar practice was held last April.



“A lot is said about the spring game, but to me, it’s about spring ball,” Smith said. “To have a game like that, you need a lot of numbers, and our numbers just aren’t there. I’m just not really a big spring-game guy, anyway, There’s a time where you want people to see your team in every situation. We will have something like that.”



Illinois also will add another assistant coach to Smith’s staff after linebackers coach Tim McGarigle took an assistant coaching job with the Green Bay Packers last Friday.



Smith said the new assistant coach will be in place before spring practice starts on Tuesday and indicated the new assistant coach would lead a position group on defense. He didn’t say that Illinois would hire another linebackers coach. Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, a former All-Pro linebacker, has experience coaching linebackers in his previous NFL assistant coaching stints.



“We have some flexibility on our staff,” Smith said.



Illini add lineman. Illinois picked up another player for its Class of 2017 on Friday when Nashville (N.C.) defensive end Isaiah Gay signed with the Illini, becoming the 25th member of the class.



Gay compiled 117 tackles, including 25 for loss, 17 sacks and three forced fumbles last fall at Northern Nash High School. He is the seventh defensive lineman in the class.