Sunday Special: Crouch ready to get back in the game

Video: Lovie previews spring ball » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois football coach Lovie Smith talked about reasons why the Illini will start spring practice on Valentine's Day, how the depth is across the program and other topics ahead of Tuesday's first workout

CHAMPAIGN — This weekend, Chayce Crouch made the 340-mile drive home to Newark, Ohio. To see his mom and dad, Traci and Troy. To see his younger brothers, Cameron and Carsyn, play basketball.

And to see his new puppy, a goldendoodle named Heisman.

“Traci liked the name Heisman,” Troy said. “Chayce fought it. Of course, the mother always wins.”

Traci has an explanation for the name: the puppy loves the game.

“I was throwing the football with him in the yard,” Traci said. “He was trying to retrieve it. The name just stuck.”

Family is important to Chayce, a junior-to-be and the starting quarterback at Illinois.

“I love to hear what’s going on in their lives,” Chayce said. “My dad and mom each call me every day. They want updates. They want to know what I’m doing. They’ve been huge.”

The Crouch family always has been there for Chayce. During four years and three sports at Newark Catholic. During his early time at Illinois, while he watched and learned from Wes Lunt, waiting for his chance.

It finally came in 2016. Against Purdue, Chayce relieved an injured Lunt in the second quarter. He threw for 142 yards and ran for 137 in a 34-31 loss.

Stylistically, Chayce was the kind of quarterback favored by first-year Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee. A player willing to do whatever it takes to move the team. Run or pass.

“I feel like Coach McGee is looking for a quarterback who will sell out, who will compete, who will be urgent in everything he does,” Chayce said. “Just a really competitive guy.”

A week later on Oct. 15, Chayce made the first start of his career at Rutgers. In the second series, Chayce took a hard hit and injured his right (throwing) shoulder.

Up in the stands, Traci and Troy saw a change in Chayce.

“I could tell when he threw the ball a few times that something didn’t seem right,” Traci said.

“If you play football long enough, things like this happen,” Troy said. “This was kind of a fluke for him. The way he landed kind of caused it.”

Chayce never had missed a game or practice. In high school or in college. He wasn’t about to start now.

“As a leader of this team and as a player who really cares about this university, I felt like I needed to put my team above how my body felt,” Chayce said. “That’s exactly what I did.”

Chayce helped the Illini finish a 24-7 victory against the Scarlet Knights.

“The pride and the great feeling that came from winning the game, that feeling is why you play football,” Chayce said. “You play football to win. And I was going to do anything I could to put my team in position to win.”

While Chayce flew back to C-U with the team, Traci and Troy made the long drive back to Newark. It was an anxious ride.

Chayce knew he was hurt. His shoulder ached.

“It was a serious injury,” Chayce said. “Obviously, there was some pain that came with it.”

The disappointment rivaled the physical pain. He finally had made it. He was a starting quarterback in the Big Ten. Now this.

“I was coming down from being on the top of the mountain,” Chayce said. “I had finally got in a position where I could help my team out and finally become a starter. We’re coming off a win and everything’s feeling great.”

He didn’t know the extent of the injury until later. The diagnosis: an AC separation.

Chayce and his family considered their options. With the help of the Illinois training staff, they went to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida. His recommendation was season-ending surgery.

“This gave me the opportunity to play at 100 percent next season,” Chayce said. “That’s why I decided to get the surgery.”

It was Chayce’s first time under the knife. He wasn’t scared. But there were some down moments.

“When you do get surgery, there are times where it’s lonely,” Chayce said. “You feel like you’re aside from yourself. You feel disconnected sometimes. My brothers and my parents really made an effort to make me feel included with what was going on in their lives.

“You put your trust into someone like that, and that’s what I did. I had my family behind me. I trusted in God’s plan, and I still don’t have any doubts.”

Besides his family, Chayce has the support of his teammates/roommates Nick Allegretti, Mikey Dudek and Julian Hylton.

“Those guys kept him up and looked out for him,” Troy said.

Moving forward

After the brief trip home this weekend, Chayce will be back on campus in plenty of time for the start of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon.

“Knowing Chayce, he will take a lot of mental reps, but he’s not to that point where Chayce will take any (physical) reps early on,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Hopefully, before the spring is over, he might be able to do a few things. He won’t be in any position where he could possibly get even a bump or something like that early on.”

It has been more than three months since Chayce’s surgery.

“It feels great,” Chayce said.

He has been faithfully following the rehab plan set up by Andrews and Illinois football trainer Jeremy Busch.

Chayce hasn’t been back to Florida since the surgery. He sends pictures to Andrews’ office and talks to his doctors frequently.

“I’ve been doing everything through our staff here,” Chayce said. “Jeremy’s been doing a great job.

“The one thing that I do know is that time is on my side. There is no reason for me to rush.”

Though he won’t be as involved physically as he would like, Chayce will work on the rest of his game during spring workouts.

He will attend every practice and sit in every meeting.

“I’m going to be very involved,” Chayce said. “I’m going to view myself as a player (and) coach almost. I’m going to be very vocal.”

There is no timetable for Chayce’s return to full-time quarterbacking. He can throw a ball now. And he has full range of motion. Gradually, the distance and velocity will increase.

“We’re going strictly based on how I feel,” Chayce said. “That’s the process we’re taking.

“It’s not like I’m on the brink of coming back tomorrow or the next day. I don’t know when that day is going to be. But I have not had any doubt.”

Andrews has worked on NFL quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Matthew Stafford, to name a few.

“He’s told me a lot about their experiences and what they were able to do after the surgery,” Chayce said. “I know for a fact I will be 100 percent. I will be able to do everything I was able to do before surgery.”

Chayce can’t wait.

“When football is taken away from you, it really makes you sit back and reflect and figure out what in your life is really, really important to you,” Chayce said. “It re-emphasized how much the game of football means to me and how vital it is to my life.”

Staying positive

The season opener against Ball State is more than six months away, on Sept. 2.

Will Chayce start that game?

“Yes,” Chayce said. “Absolutely.”

The answer doesn’t surprise his dad.

“His competitiveness is off the charts,” Troy said. “His mindset is, ‘I’m not going to be outworked, and I’m going to compete like no other.’ ”

Once back on the field for good, Chayce doesn’t plan to change his style.

“I play hard, I play gritty,” Chayce said. “There are things I can do to save my body. It’s not necessarily being careful. It’s just being smart with how I play the game.

“My effort, my energy, none of that will ever change. That’s the person I am and how I was raised. I’m going to do things to make sure I’m healthy next year.”

Chayce is on track to graduate in December with a degree in marketing. He’s got a high grade-point average, which is a good way to keep his parents happy.

“We’re very proud,” Traci said. “One of the reasons he picked to go to Illinois was because of academics. He works very hard academically.”

Chayce has two more years of Illinois football. He expects better than 3-9 finishes. And he expects improvement on offense.

“I think there are no limits to how good we can be,” Chayce said. “We have a coaching staff that we all trust in.”

The key to success? “How much we buy into each other and how much we make the decision to do anything for your teammate and to do anything to win football games,” Chayce said. “Leaders are going to emerge."

Calling the shots

Either Chayce Crouch or Jeff George Jr. figures to be the starting quarterback for Illinois in the 2017 opener against Ball State. What about the rest of the Big Ten? Here are Bob Asmussen’s projected starters:



SCHOOL STARTER

Indiana Richard Lagow

Texan, who threw for 3,600 yards as a junior, need to cut his INTs (17).

Iowa Nate Stanley

Wisconsin native gets first chance to replace C.J. Beathard.

Maryland Caleb Henderson

North Carolina transfer eligible after sitting out 2016 season.

Michigan Wilton Speight

Returns after throwing 18 TD passes and just seven INTs. Solid.

Michigan State Damion Terry

Started once in 2016 and threw for 253 yards in seven games.

Minnesota Conor Rhoda

Eagan, Minn., native considered a transfer, but decided to stick with P.J. Fleck’s team.

Nebraska Tanner Lee

Tulane transfer competing to replace Tommy Armstrong Jr.

Northwestern Clayton Thorson

N-G All-Stater set school record for passing TDs.

Ohio State J.T. Barrett

Three-year starter owns more than 20 school records.

Penn State Trace McSorley

Virginian made a big impression with breakout 2016 season.

Purdue David Blough

Returning starter will only get better with Jeff Brohm as coach.

Rutgers Johnathan Lewis

Dual-threat quarterback joins the program after starring in New Jersey high school.

Wisconsin Alex Hornibrook

With Bart Houston gone, there will be no need to look over his shoulder.