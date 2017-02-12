Takeaways still a key for Smith, Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Watching Tom Brady pick apart the Atlanta Falcons’ on Feb. 5 during the New England Patriots’ miraculous 34-28 Super Bowl LI victory, Lovie Smith could only sit back and admire.

The Illinois football coach has seen Brady’s excellence on display before. In person and up close. Brady’s first of his five Super Bowl wins came against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 in 2002 when Smith was serving as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

“I’m a Tom Brady fan,” Smith said. “Whether he’s the best, there’s a lot of great quarterbacks. I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan. My favorite player of all time is Roger Staubach. So, greatest of all time, of course he’s in the conversation. I think we’ll let everyone else determine where he fits in history.”

But one of the key plays in propelling the Patriots’ unlikely rally against the Falcons was a fumble the Patriots forced on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan that New England, trailing 28-12 in the fourth quarter, recovered. The Patriots scored a touchdown on their next possession to cut their deficit to 28-20.

Smith’s pedigree is on defense. And emphasizing winning the turnover battle.

A key reason why Smith and the Rams lost that Super Bowl 15 years ago to Brady and the Patriots is New England forced three turnovers while St. Louis didn’t force any.

The focus on takeaways is still strong for Smith and his program heading into Tuesday’s first day of spring practice as it was earlier in his coaching career. Illinois finished 82nd in the country last season in turnover margin.

The defense forced 11 fumbles (tied for 24th in the country) and nabbed seven interceptions (tied for 104th in the country) but gave up the ball 20 times — nine via interceptions and 11 via fumbles.

Regardless, Smith wants more out of the Illinois defense in 2017 when it comes to giving the ball back to the offense with favorable field position.

“We got a few takeaways last year, but we have to do a lot better job of teaching it and getting the point across in how important it is,” Smith said. “That will definitely be an emphasis. We didn’t do a good job of that last year.”

Illinois will need to replace several key contributors along the defensive line, including likely NFL draft picks Dawuane Smoot and Carroll Phillips.

Jamal Milan and Kenyon Jackson are both back along the interior of the defensive line, along with Tito Odenigbo, but defensive end is a question mark. Henry McGrew saw limited playing time behind Smoot and Phillips last season, while Sean Adesanya has yet to play in two seasons at Illinois because of injuries.

That leaves open the possibility of true freshman Owen Carney, one of four early enrollees in the Class of 2017, seeing some reps with the starters this spring at defensive end.

“We have had the chance to see (the early enrollees) running around in the early-morning workouts, and we’re very pleased,” Smith said. “Right now, we’re anxious to get them in a group setting.”

Illinois will need to find a replacement for All-Big Ten linebacker Hardy Nickerson, the Illini’s leading tackler last season. Tre Watson returns and could shift from a weakside linebacker to the middle linebacker spot Nickerson filled, with returnees Julian Jones or James Crawford possibly starting at strongside linebacker. Another potential starter in the linebacking corps is one of the early enrollees: Del’Shawn Phillips, a transfer from Garden City (Kan.) Community College who will take part in his first practice with the Illini on Tuesday.

“Del’Shawn is a guy that runs well and has a great motor,” Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson said. “He plays hard and is smart. He’s tenacious and relentless, so he brings that to the table as well. Those are things we’re losing with the linebackers in the last class, but he’ll be able to step in and provide some leadership and toughness for us.”

Phillips was the only junior college player to sign with Illinois on Feb. 1, and Smith wants to replenish the program’s depth — and bring in potential playmakers to help force those takeaways he cherishes so much — by going through the high school ranks.

“We want to build our program with high school athletes,” Smith said. “We’ll use junior college athletes and transfers as a supplement, but no more than that. We start off with that basic piece. That’s the foundation of how we’re going to build our program.”