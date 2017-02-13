Former NFL back Abraham to fill assistant coach role

Other Related Content McGarigle leaving for NFL

CHAMPAIGN — Former NFL defensive back Donnie Abraham will join Lovie Smith’s Illinois football staff Tuesday, a source within the athletic department confirmed to The News-Gazette on Monday.

Abraham will replace Tim McGarigle, who left to take a job with the Green Bay Packers. Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson will work with the linebackers, and Abraham will coach the secondary.

The school is expected to make an announcement Tuesday, and Abraham is expected to be with the team at the opening spring practice.

The position doesn't close until midnight Monday, and Abraham will need to complete university paperwork Tuesday before joining the program.

The 43-year-old South Carolina native spent nine years in the NFL as a defensive back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. He made the Pro Bowl in 2000 and had 38 career interceptions.

Abraham, a third-round pick in the 1996 draft from East Tennessee, comes to Illinois after serving as defensive coordinator at IMG Academy in Florida. He played for Smith during his NFL career.

