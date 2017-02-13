Tate: Slim roster makes spring ball critical

Other Related Content Former NFL back Abraham to fill assistant coach role

My Valentine’s Day task is a formidable one, namely to find multiple reasons to be optimistic about one of the UI’s thinnest squads lining up for the start of “spring” football practice at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

But I’ll try.

— Lovie Smith has a better understanding of his team, saying, “We know the players better and where best to put them.”

— Three of the most highly touted recruits are already here, and are legitimate contenders for starting positions: middle linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, receiver Carmoni Green and defensive end Owen Carney. Also reporting is new offensive tackle HoJo Watkins.

— The weather. Despite the early start, unseasonably warm temperatures should allow ample outdoor opportunities.



Let’s pump the brakes

You may want to stop there. Negatives are far more numerous.

— In addition to 25 normal departures, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Des Cain, Zach Heath and Darwyn Kelly are transferring. Nor does Smith intend to fully test Mikey Dudek, Dre Brown and Chayce Crouch. It leaves the squad so thin (barely 50 scholarship players available) that the coach can’t even consider a spring game.

— Defensive back Trenard Davis will be given snaps at quarterback, joining Jeff George Jr. as the only scholarship players available at the position this month. The QB uncertainty ends a period of 11 years in which Juice Williams, Nathan Scheelhaase and Wes Lunt were entrenched.

— Three departing seniors have left tight end wide open. A snapper and a punter must also be located.

— The defensive line will be rebuilt around tackles Kenyon Jackson and Jamal Milan. And Smith’s work on the offensive line will begin with Nick Allegretti moving to center, Jordan Fagan being tested at tackle opposite senior Christian DiLauro, and Gabe Megginson and Darta Lee at guard. Incoming plebes will be counted on for depth along both lines.

In short, Smith faces a tall order with less experienced talent than he inherited a year ago.



Midwest recruiting tumbles

Illini football recruiting deserves a realistic look back.

Star-system evaluations vary greatly, so it’s noteworthy that scout.com finished with the Illini at No. 34, and rivals.com dropped them to No. 48. To be fair, all those teams between 30 and 50 are about even.

Illinois had a good run going, but eight of the last nine commits fell into Rivals’ two-star category (or lower), which indicates Smith had crossed off top members of his preferred list and was dropping down.

The UI re-entered the home-state market with nine players (plus Tony Adams, a Belleville resident who attended St. Louis University High). But consider:

Illinois is no longer the land of talent. For example, Rivals projects just two in-state players in 2018 as four-star prospects. Two! That’s all. By contrast, Florida has four in the five-star category and 45 four-stars. That’s 49 to 2.

Furthermore, Indiana and Michigan have three four-star prospects apiece, and the states of Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota aren’t even mentioned.

Back to 2017. “Edgy” Tim O’Halloran, the state’s best prep evaluator, listed his top 10 in this class, and the Illini landed one in receiver Ricky Smalling of Brother Rice.

To be fair, several were gone before Smith could get his oar in the water, among them Edwardsville defensive end A.J. Epenesa to Iowa, Maine South offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis to Michigan State, and St.Viator tight end Cole Kmet to Notre Dame.



Prospects on the move

When you read about the state’s financial woes, its loss of businesses and population, and see that there were 400 shootings in Chicago since Jan. 1, it surely has an impact on sports as well.

For example, Chicago Mt. Carmel’s 295-pound Verdis Brown joined Houston Griffith (Howard’s son) at Florida’s IMG Academy with the comment: “My parents didn’t want me to stay around (that violence) all the time.”

Brown and Griffith will be a lot harder for the Illini to attract from IMG than they would have been at the more friendly Mt. Carmel.

Gone almost unnoticed is the change in NCAA academic requirements that came about last September, when the GPA requirement for student-athletes jumped from 2.0 in 16 core courses to 2.3.

Ten of those 16 courses must be completed before the senior year. That could limit talent from the weak Chicago school system.

Actually, this probably doesn’t hurt the UI because the school’s stiff entrance requirements won’t accept marginal students anyway.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at late@news-gazette.com.