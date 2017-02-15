Abraham joins Illini defensive staff

CHAMPAIGN — When Donnie Abraham was a cornerback in the NFL, a future in coaching was not part of the plan.

“When I was playing in the NFL, coaching was the last thing I had on my mind,” Abraham said. “You never know what direction God is going to lead your life into. When I was a player, I was like ‘I will never be a coach.’ After retiring, I stayed around it and my passion kept growing for teaching and coaching football and mentoring guys. It was a passion I couldn’t get rid of and I just had to pursue it.”

He had stops at three high schools in Florida before going to work at IMG Academy.

Illinois is the next stop for Abraham, who will coach safeties for Lovie Smith.

“We’ve been in constant communication, just preparing for this moment,” Abraham said. “I finally got that opportunity.”

Why now? Why Illinois?

“Coach Smith,” Abraham said. “When you can get around a man like that, and I know him very well and he knows me very well, we believe in the same things. He’s a great mentor, a great coach, a great man. When you’ve got an opportunity to get around and be in that environment, you cannot turn that down.”

Smith is happy to have Abraham on his staff. The Illini have been short-handed since linebacker coach Tim McGarigle went to work for the Green Bay Packers.

“Donnie checks off a lot of boxes,” Smith said. “Personally, I’ve been around him since the time he came into the league. Also, a neighbor of mine, so we’ve known each other fairly well for a long period of time.”

Smith said he isn’t surprised Abraham became a coach.

“Guys that really study the game as a player have a chance to be coaches,” Smith said. “You just look at all the different levels he’s coached. Pretty impressive.”

Abraham will help recruit in Florida.

“I know a lot of high school coaches down there,” Abraham said. “It will be a natural fit.”

IMG is full of potential recruits. Some that plan to visit Illinois this weekend.

“We’re going to keep those relationships going,” Abraham said.

Abraham had never been to C-U before this week. But his wife Tunisia has: She was born in Champaign.

“She didn’t stay here,” Abraham said. “Her family moved on. Her dad was a military guy.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Smith is hoping Abraham won’t be the last new hire before the season. In April, the NCAA Division I Council will vote to add a 10th assistant coach for FBS schools.

Smith’s vote: Yes.

“It’s not that far off,” Smith said. “Going through the cycle less than a year, the one thing I think we need more of is on-field instruction. Adding another coach will help quite a bit. Hopefully, the rule will pass.”

During his time as an NFL head coach, Smith could hire as many assistants as he wanted.

“No limit in the NFL with less players,” Smith said. “It doesn’t really make a lot of sense to me that you have this many players and so few coaches. This would be a step in the right direction.”

Filling the spots won’t be difficult.

“There are a lot of good coaches who don’t have jobs right now,” Smith said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Receiver Malik Turner is coming off a career year. He wants to keep it going.

The senior-to-be from Springfield caught a team-best 48 passes for 712 yards and six touchdowns.

“It feels good to be back out here,” Turner said. “You never get tired of this.”

It is hard for Turner to believe he has just one more year at Illinois.

“It’s weird hearing that,” he said.

He plans to be a leader for the receivers.

“Being a source of energy,” Turner said.

Mikey Dudek is sitting out spring drills while recovering from a second torn ACL. Turner looks forward to having Dudek back on the field.

“I think he’ll definitely draw attention just because of what he’s done,” Turner said. “I’m sure he’s anxious to get back out there and contribute to the team.”

Turner figures to draw more attention too.

“There’s a lot of things I need to work on to help the team out,” Turner said. “This is my last year. I’m going to take it day by day.”