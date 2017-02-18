Illini legends, lists and lore: On this date in Fighting Illini history (Feb. 19)

Thirty-four years ago today, Illinois’ men’s basketball team defeated Michigan State 69-61, as Derek Harper went 11 of 11 from the field and scored 27 points.

Harper’s backcourt teammate Bruce Douglas established a single-season record for steals, pick-pocketing the Spartans three times.

Other memorable Illini events on this date in history:



1916: Illinois’ W.B. Ames set a world indoor record in the 40-yard high hurdles, navigating the course in 5.2 seconds.

1951: In a battle of the Big Ten leaders, Illinois topped Indiana by a score of 71-65 at Huff Gym. Don Sunderlage (right) scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the last 10 minutes to help the Illini overcome a 58-53 deficit.

1966: Don Freeman scored a career-high-tying 37 points as Illinois beat Minnesota 100-89.

1972: Coach Harv Schmidt’s Illini hit just 23 percent of their shots from the field, but managed to beat Ohio State 64-62.

1984: Seventh-ranked Illinois boosted its record to 20-3 with a 70-53 win at East Lansing. Efrem Winters led the Illini with 16 points.

1998: Illinois’ Itch Jones was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

2000: A pro-Illini crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena saw its favorites hold Northwestern without a point (23-0) until 4:47 of the first half. The final score was Illinois 63, Northwestern 30.

2005: Top-ranked and undefeated Illinois (27-0) got 18 points from both Deron Williams and Dee Brown to beat host Iowa 75-65 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.



Illini birthdays

Today: Nick Curby, wrestling (37)

Monday: Bob Richards, track and field (91)

Tuesday: Demetri McCamey, basketball (28)

Wednesday: Nathan Echard, football (22)

Thursday: Steve Stricker, golf (50)

Friday: Simeon Rice, football (43)

Saturday: Dana Howard, football (45)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.