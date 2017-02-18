Spring practice notebook: Lovie starts recruiting 2018 class

CHAMPAIGN — Less than three weeks after signing his 2017 recruiting class, Lovie Smith was working hard on the 2018 edition.

Smith and the Illinois staff welcomed some of the state’s top junior prospects to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“We’re just kind of starting the process,” Smith said. “We’ve identified some players we wanted to come. We’re one of the few teams practicing football right now. When people get a chance to see football in February, it’s pretty neat.”

How many prospects were on campus?

“Quite a few,” Smith said. “They seem like they like what we were doing and can see themselves possibly being here.”

One of the best to visit isn’t an Illinois high school player. But defensive back Houston Griffith, from Florida’s IMG Academy, has strong ties to the state and the school. He started his prep career in Illinois before moving south. And his dad, Howard Griffith, is one of the top running backs in Illini history.

Griffith is the No. 2-rated athlete for 2018, according to Rivals.com, and No. 37 nationally.

His offers include Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Southern Cal.



✰ ✰ ✰

So far, the weather has cooperated with Smith’s early spring drills. It was sunny and in the 60s on Saturday. A good day to entertain recruits.

“That’s how you want to start your spring ball,” Smith said. “What better way: Saturday afternoon, music’s going, all the young people are happy, spirited practice. It’s what spring ball is supposed to be about.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Besides the recruits, a handful of incoming freshmen attended Saturday’s session.

“They’re invested in what we’re doing,” Smith said. “We want to get them here as much as possible. They want to see how we practice. It’s all good.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Smith is an avid Motown music fan. But he is willing to branch out.

Earlier in the week, Smith tweeted congratulations to Chance the Rapper after his three Grammy wins.

“My new favorite artist,” Smith wrote.

Chance the Rapper is a Chicago native. That adds to the appeal for Smith.

“You know how much I believe in home grown,” Smith said. “Chance the Rapper is one of our own. My new favorite rapper. Quite a few of us would say he’s our favorite rapper.

“I listen to him. Keep in mind, I’m in my late 50s. R&B music is No. 1 on my list, but I do listen to rap. It’s easy to listen to his form of rap music.”



✰ ✰ ✰

The team completed its fourth day of spring workouts on Saturday.

“Spirited practice,” Smith said. “Once you get the pads on, you starting seeing a little bit more. That’s where we are. Guys are working hard. We’re not Big Ten ready, but we don’t have to be yet.”



✰ ✰ ✰

With limited numbers practicing, all of the players are being seen. A lot.

“They’re getting reps as much as anything,” Smith said. “That’s what you want in spring ball, guys that haven’t had a chance to prove who they are, we want to see them in live situations. Each day is a learning experience.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Smith and the Illinois offense will be counting heavily on lineman Nick Allegretti.

The junior-to-be from Lincoln-Way East can work at center or guard.

“Leadership-wise, off the field, this is his time,” Smith said. “He’s been around here, played good football for us. In order for us to win football games, Nick has to play a certain way. He has to be a certain guy off the football field, too.”

Allegretti said he has listened to advice from recent line leaders.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had (mentors) Michael Heitz, Alex Hill, Ted Karras, Joe Spencer,” Allegretti said. “I’m trying to use stuff I learned from them and stuff I learned from other people and lead the o-line. It’s something very important to me. It’s something we need.”

He wants to a leader with his words and actions.

“I try to be vocal and try to keep everyone into it,” Allegretti said. “You also have to do what you preach. You can’t be hollering and screaming, then go out there and be lazy, not finishing your blocks. You have to follow up what you are saying.”

The line has just 10 players participating in spring drills.

“Everyone we’ve got is working,” Allegretti said.

Including Hojo Watkins, a freshman from Cincinnati who enrolled this semester.

“He’s still got a lot to learn, but he’s coming off the ball,” Allegretti said. “As long as you have that, the rest you can fix. It’s tough. You get here and you’re 18 years old and you’re blocking 21, 22, 23-years old. It’s a big adjustment from high school.”

Learning the playbook is the first task for Watkins. Allegretti remembers how difficult it was his first practices.

“It’s hard,” Allegretti said. “It’s something that if you concentrate and you relax, it is something you can get practice by practice. It’s not something you’re going to look at once and know it the rest of the time. You’re going to have to look at it every single day. A lot of plays. Things are always changing.”

The Illinois offense ranked toward the bottom nationally in 2016. It was 123rd out of 128 schools in yards gained and 127th in first downs.

Allegretti expects improvement.

“We’re going to be a lot better,” he said. “The difference between winning and losing is close. No one wants to be close, you want to win. It’s just little things. If we get everyone on the same page, we’re going to win a lot of games.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Allegretti was a standout wrestler in high school, finishing third in the state meet in 2014. He attended Thursday’s session at State Farm Center.

“Football is the team sport in the world, and wrestling is the best individual sport in the world.” Allegretti said. “I love them both.”

The sports work well together.

“In terms of leverage, working with your hands, hips. staying low,” Allegretti said.