Whatever happened to ... the worst Illini football team ever?

No way to sugarcoat it: The 1997 Illinois football team was the worst in school history. The only one to finish 0-11. Outscored 368-119. No games decided by fewer than 10 points.

“The part of my mind that I banished,” said Bobby Jackson, a freshman safety on the team.

The defense finished 92nd nationally in yards allowed, giving up 417.7 per game. The offense was even worse, finishing last among 112 FBS teams in scoring (10.8 ppg). The team was 106th nationally in total offense with a 286.4 yardage average.

“Not enough playmakers,” coach Ron Turner said. “We struggled at quarterback. We were just not very good.”

The team did have a star: tailback Robert Holcombe. The “Incredible Holc” finished 13th in the nation in rushing with 1,253 yards. He scored just four touchdowns. Not his fault.

Turner’s first Illinois team didn’t let the bleak year ruin its future. The players have gone on to family and financial success. They are doctors, firefighters and business owners.

Bob Asmussen covered the 1997 team, his second year on the beat. He caught up with several of the principals.



THE HEAD COACH

Turner came to Illinois after serving as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. He quickly realized the team was short on talent.

Other than Holcombe.

“He was all we had,” Turner said. “He was incredible. A great, great person. A great competitor. Great toughness. Everything you look for. He was unbelievable, to the point where you felt bad for him that he had to be in a situation where we just couldn’t win.”

Holcombe would have traded every yard for a bowl bid. Or a win.

“No doubt about it,” Turner said.

The receivers were young. The offensive line was average.

Players were forced into the lineup early. But there was a later payoff.

The struggles in 1997 helped set up the team for success in 1999 and 2001.

“Get the culture established, get the attitude established of what we were looking for,” Turner said. “For a lot of guys, football wasn’t real important. They didn’t have the toughness and the football mentality. That started to get developed.”

Turner tried to be positive as the losses piled up.

“You have to stay the course and keep doing what you believe in,” Turner said. “It wasn’t like we had bad kids. They were good kids.

“I’m not saying it was easy. You get up Sunday morning after another butt kicking and it was hard to go in. I knew that all eyes were going to be on me and how I responded to it.”

Turner’s first hint that team might struggle came in the second game, a loss at Louisville.

“They weren’t very good,” Turner said. “I thought, ‘That’s one we’ve got to have a chance to win.’ ”

Louisville 26, Illinois 13.

Turner, who led the team to the 2001 Big Ten title, was fired after the 2004 season.

He went back to the Bears to become Lovie Smith’s offensive coordinator and also worked with the Colts and Bucs.

In 2013, Turner was hired to fix a mess at Florida International. He turned the academics and behavior around but wasn’t able to win enough games and was fired early in the 2016 season.

Ron and Wendy Turner split their time between Florida and Chicago. Their sons Morgan (Stanford) and Cameron (Carolina Panthers) are coaches. Daughter Cally works in human resources in Chicago and daughter Madison in medical sales in Charlotte, N.C. The Turners maintain strong friendships in C-U.



THE HOLDOVER

Greg McMahon joined Lou Tepper’s staff in 1992. He was the lone assistant to stay when Turner took over in 1997.

“I knew any time you bring in a new coach, when Ron Turner comes in, when Ron Zook comes in, when Tim Beckman comes in, when Sean Payton comes in at New Orleans, it’s out with the old, in with the new,” McMahon said. “That’s just the way it is. We had a few good players. I knew it wasn’t our most talented team. We didn’t have a defense like we did when we had (John) Holecek and (Dana) Howard and Simeon (Rice) and (Kevin) Hardy. I knew our talent level wasn’t there.”

With Turner’s offense using multiple tight ends, the Illini didn’t redshirt freshman Josh Whitman.

“He was too smart and too tough to redshirt,” McMahon said.

The lasting memory for McMahon involves one of his tight ends: Matt Cushing. And Holcombe. It was Senior Day against Michigan State. With an announced crowd of 30,087.

“It was a miserable day, cold, gray,” McMahon said. “We were 0-10 and they were really good. They were exceptional on defense.

“I remember being in the tunnel to go out before the game. Robert was there with his mother and his grandfather. Robert has tears in his eyes. He was very emotional because he couldn’t believe his senior year was over. You talk about a senior class that was all in. I was thinking, ‘These are special guys who are going to help build this.’ ”

After Turner was fired, McMahon eventually became the special teams coordinator with the New Orleans Saints for 11 years. He was let go after the 2016 season. He was hired Wednesday by LSU as a special teams adviser. He wants to return to the field.

“I’m real excited about it,” McMahon said. “It’s really a natural fit for me.”



THE ANNOUNCER

Jim Turpin called Illinois games for more than 40 years, none more difficult than 1997.

“It was one of the most challenging seasons I ever had to broadcast,” Turpin said. “Not only were they 0-11, but there were no close games. They got beat bad all the time. When you’re broadcasting, it’s really hard to keep up the energy and any optimism. You have to report what’s happening, and what was happening was not good.”

It got better.

“Four years later, they were Big Ten champions,” Turpin said.

There were other low points during Turpin’s run.

“I remember a lot of games when we were down 30-0, 40-0 at halftime,” Turpin said. “We changed coaches quite frequently.”

The games were tougher for Turpin’s radio partner, former Illini star Jim Grabowski.

“It’s difficult when you are the color commentator to even know what to say, because it’s all negative,” Turpin said. “You hate to say all negative things, but if you report what’s happening, that’s what you have to do.”

While Turpin has stopped calling Illinois games, he remains a staple on WDWS 1400-AM, hosting the daily “Penny For Your Thoughts.”



THE QUARTERBACK

Tim Lavery started five games for the 1997 team, splitting time with Mark Hoekstra and Kirk Johnson.

Lavery’s first start came against Iowa. The second was against No. 2 Penn State.

In a team meeting, Turner went to a dry erase board and wrote “35.”

“He circled it about seven times,” Lavery said. “He said, ‘I don’t care how many people are hanging on this guy (Holcombe), you get him the football.’

“The point was this is the best player we have. That’s when I had that ‘Oh boy’ moment. We needed a couple more Roberts.”

Lavery played two sports at Illinois, football and baseball. He eventually left Turner’s team to be with baseball full time.

“I always felt the baseball players felt I was a football player and with the football team, I always felt like I was a baseball player,” Lavery said. “I was just very average at all three things: football, baseball and school. That didn’t sit well with me. That’s not the type of person that I am. I wasn’t that good.”

Lavery played minor league baseball before arm injuries ended his career.

“I just couldn’t stay healthy,” Lavery said.

Lavery has an explanation for the 1997 team’s success in life.

“The quality of the recruits that Coach (Lou) Tepper’s staff brought in, we had to be good both on the field and in the classroom,” Lavery said. “That was paramount. After that first year, our entire class got handed off to Ron and Ron put together a heckuva staff, both on and off the field, and held those guys accountable. We weren’t just there to play football. We were developing life skills.

“Once things start clicking on the field, guys start to become successful off the field. They kind of feed into each other. I’m not really shocked to see the success of our former players.”

Lavery has been in the medical device field for 10 years. He sells spinal implants for pediatric and adult patients. Lavery and his wife Kirsten, a Michigan grad, live in Naperville. They got married in Ireland 2 1/2 years ago at what became Trump International. “He did honor all our contracts,” Lavery said. “Ivanka was there when we were on the grounds, but we did not see her.”



THE ARTIST

Mon (Long) Contreras came to Illinois from Florida to study art ... and play linebacker. He did both, lettering three years after being part of Turner’s first recruiting class.

Watching Holcombe was a treat.

“I love that guy,” Contreras said. “He was a great guy.”

Was the 1997 team the worst in Illinois history?

“I would agree with that,” Contreras said. “I can’t argue. It was rough. Turner was able to turn it around.”

Late in the season at Ohio State, Contreras was sitting on the sidelines with teammate Keith Washington.

“We were getting destroyed,” Contreras said. “I was so cold and I had been by the heater the whole time. Coach was like, ‘OK, get in there,’ My shoes felt a little bit looser. I had burned a hole in my shoe. I went out there and it was a trainwreck. They ended up scoring. It felt like that whole first year was just an unbelievable nightmarish scenario. Nobody was in sync. It was a big learning curve for everybody.”

Contreras had to learn too. He was by himself on the first road trip to Louisville. The schedule was changed for breakfast and Contreras was almost late.

“Everyone was shaking their head at me because I was the only one not to show up on time,” Contreras said. “It was the first time I had been on the road.”

Contreras had not done well academically in high school. Once in college, with the support from the academic staff, he improved. A lot.

“They did a good job of teaching us how to learn,” Contreras said. “That’s really what you want school to do, teach you how to make sure you learn what you need to learn. They give you all the tools to be successful.”

Contreras is a veterinarian now. He owns the Carol Stream Animal Hospital. He lives in Batavia with his wife Bridget, an Illinois native. They have four kids: Matisse, Thomas, Khalil and Aurelia.

Contreras went to vet school at Florida.

“I was hoping we were going to live in Florida,” Contreras said, “I assumed (Bridget) would love the beautiful weather. As soon as I graduated, she said, ‘We’re moving back.’ ”



THE LEGACY

Eric Guenther attended high school in California, but he had strong ties to Illinois. At the time he signed with Lou Tepper, Eric’s uncle Ron was athletic director.

“I really liked Tepper,” Guenther said. “But he made some choices with his offensive staff that buried us. So, he was held responsible.

“I knew how hard it was for Ron Guenther to go through that. That was his baby. He would have liked nothing more than to have tenured success with both programs. He did good with the basketball team.”

By the time Eric Guenther was done at Illinois, the program had been turned. The team was 8-4 his senior season.

“We were able to go out right,” Guenther said. “Perseverance produces character. You can either run from it or you can take it on and do your best. We were able to overcome some things. You learn a lot about yourself when you lose.”

Currently, Guenther runs his own State Farm agency in South Bend, Ind.

“This town irks me because there is a school here in town we’re not very fond of (Notre Dame),” Guenther said. “I still like a college campus town and I love college athletics, regardless of the school.”

Guenther and his wife Natasha have five daughters: Gabrielle (12), Anika (10), Giselle (8), Arielle (5) and Sophia (3). “They all love the Illini.”

“I’m in insurance and risk management is part of my deal,” Guenther said. “I cut it off at five.”

All of the kids play sports.

Guenther comes back to Champaign every year to attend a game with former teammates Kirk Johnson, Chip Nicastro and Jeff Weisse.



THE TOWNIE

Robby Long grew up in the shadows of Memorial Stadium. The Centennial graduate joined the team in 1997 as a freshman linebacker.

“Obviously, there was a change of leadership with Coach Turner coming in,” Long said. “Very rarely is there a change in leadership unless things were going the wrong direction.

“There was talent on the football team. You have to get used to a system, everybody’s got to buy into it. You have to implement things within the program the way he wants them done, which may be different than the previous guy. That was the largest part of our struggles. It wasn’t that we didn’t have guys who were out there busting their tails every day. We were in a transition period of Coach Turner bringing in new ideas, new schemes, new policies, along with a new group of players.”

Long remembers the 41-6 loss at No. 4 Ohio State late in the season.

“That was the only one that felt like we were in trouble from the beginning,” Long said. “It was cold and it was snowing. We were not playing well at all and it just kind of snowballed on us quickly.”

Despite loss after loss, Long said, the team never gave up.

“You had a bunch of guys like David James, Robert Holcombe, Chris Brown, Rameel Connor, who cared a great deal about the university,” Long said. “They had pride not only in the school and in the team, but personal pride. They weren’t going to let you give up.”

By the time Long finished his career, the Illini won the Big Ten. He thought about the older players who had moved on.

“Those guys you felt the worst for,” Long said. “They were there early on, fighting their tail off, and we came up short.”

One of Long’s freshman classmates at Illinois, Josh Whitman, is now the school’s athletic director.

“The day I found out the position was open, he was the first thought that came into my mind,” Long said.

After college, Long went into coaching. He became the head coach at DePauw, a Division III school in Indiana.

Long left DePauw in 2012 and is currently working in Indianapolis in sales for a logistics company, TQL. Long and his wife Stacy (a former Illini cheerleader) have a 14-month-old son, Brayden. They live in Brownsburg, Ind.



THE SENIOR

Matt Cushing went to a bowl game his freshman year in 1994. And didn’t get close to the postseason after that.

The Chicago Mount Carmel product was a three-year starting tight end. Two were with Tepper, the final one with Turner.

There was talent on his final team, Cushing said. But many of the players were yet to hit their peak.

“We were a young team,” he said. “Our senior class had shrunk. We had guys who left school. We had guys who transferred. We had guys who decided they didn’t want to play their fifth year. Of our original 18 or 19 freshmen, I think we were down to five or six. Any team, high school, college, pros, they thrive on that senior leadership. We just didn’t have a lot of that.”

When Turner arrived, Cushing said, he “got rid of some of the bad apples and got rid of that attitude and instilled ‘Football is the reason you’re there.’ ”

Cushing played more than 20 years of football. How does 1997 rank?

“That was the most difficult season I ever experienced,” Cushing said. “The biggest challenge ever. You really have a choice inside. It can break you and it can beat you down, or you take everything you can and you learn from it and say ‘I don’t ever want this experience again, whether it’s athletics or life.’

“You had to get up, show up and go to work every day. That carries over into life.”

Cushing still marvels at Holcombe’s performance that season.

“You want to talk about a professional effort, he showed up every day,” Cushing said. “He’s a heckuva football player and a great teammate. I really enjoyed playing with him.”

Cushing said he went into every game “Thinking we had a chance.

“The reality was by halftime of most of those games, we were four scores down. It was a challenge.”

Cushing watched the seconds tick off the clock in his final game.

“I was wondering how we got there from a few years prior to that,” Cushing said. “I remember thinking ‘I hope this isn’t the end.’ ”

It wasn’t. He played six years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Playing for Turner his senior season helped Cushing stick in pro football.

“His offense was complicated and it was a lot to learn, but it was a lot of terminology that carried over to the NFL,” Cushing said. “I went through three offensive coordinators when I was there. That helped me as well.”

Cushing currently lives in Downers Grove, where he owns First Choice Dental Lab.

He and his wife Angie, an Illinois graduate, have three kids: Luke (12), Ella (10) and Claire (8). They are all involved in sports. Last Saturday, there were six different games to attend.



THE STAR RECRUIT

Bobby Jackson had his pick of top college programs. But he was attracted to Illinois.

“There were other factors than just me going to play football,” Jackson said. “I was born in Illinois and my grandparents were there and I wanted them to see me in the games. It was nice to get there.”

He made an initial commitment to Tepper. When Turner took over after the 1996 season, his first recruiting stop was Corvallis, Ore., to see Jackson.

“I said to Coach Turner, ‘I don’t want to be given a starting spot, but I want to have an opportunity to start and I’ll do what I can do,’ ” Jackson said. Jackson started five games that season.

Of course, there were no postgame celebrations. No singing the school fight song.

“I know that saying ‘Winning is contagious,’ ” Jackson said. “But so is losing. I had never been used to losing.”

Jackson called his brother Marc. All the time.

“I ran up $500 phone bills,” Jackson said. “That was before the anytime minutes. I said, ‘To heck with this. I’m going to go back to Oregon and play for the Ducks or the Beavers. I talked to my dad and he said, ‘You’ve got to stick with them.’ ”

The team got better thanks to unexpected departures. Addition by subtraction.

“We had to get rid of some people who didn’t have the right attitude,” Jackson said. “They weren’t necessarily bad people. They were just used to losing. We needed to get some people in there who would expect to win and would not quit when the first interception was thrown. That’s what happened that first season.”

Like many of his teammates, Jackson didn’t allow the 0-11 to ruin his career.

“It was one season,” Jackson said. “I didn’t let 10-2 go to my head either.”

In the spring of 1999, Jackson tore his ACL and was forced to miss the season.

“There were a lot of tears,” Jackson said. “I just took it as the next challenge.”

Jackson’s dad, Robert, had just joined Turner’s staff as receivers coach. Bobby’s brother Marc was a freshman in 1999.

“It was fantastic to have them there,” Jackson said.

Because of the torn ACL, Jackson was with the team when it won the Big Ten in 2001.

Jackson now lives in Omaha, Neb., where he is a personal banker for American National Bank. He is married to former Illini track star Chequetta Bearfield. They have a son, 12-year-old Devon, and a 4-year-old daughter, Simone.

Now that he is in Nebraska, is Jackson a Cornhusker fan?

“Oh, hell no,” Jackson said. “I put my rings in my office and people are like ‘What’s that ring?’ I say ‘It’s a Big Ten championship ring. I know you’ve never seen one before.’ I’m converting as many as I can to Illini fans.”

Jackson tried pro football after college, playing in NFL Europe. He was with the Green Bay Packers in training camp and suffered a torn ACL in the fifth preseason game.

He later coached at DePauw with former Illini Dustin Ward and Robby Long.



THE STABILIZING FORCE

Garrett Johnson started parts of four seasons at Illinois. He never got to play in a bowl game and lost 33 games during his four years on the field.

“I enjoyed my years,” Johnson said. “I’m going to be Orange and Blue for life.”

Johnson watched the turnover when the team went from Tepper to Turner.

“We were a good bunch of guys,” Johnson said. “The first year of Turner, he weeded out some of the guys that weren’t really solid with the program. We were pretty young. It worked out. Turner built a good program there for a little while.”

Though he was on defense, Johnson marveled at the obstacles faced by Holcombe. Game after game.

“They’d put eight, nine people in the box,” Johnson said. “Somehow, Holcombe still got over 1,200 yards rushing. That’s pretty impressive. He tried. He couldn’t run over them all.

“We couldn’t get the ball in the air to score a touchdown.”

The defense shared in the blame.

“We couldn’t stop anybody it seems like,” Johnson said. “You had Ron Dayne running for Wisconsin back then. We could never get any momentum.”

The Big Ten was loaded. The Illini played three teams ranked in the Top 11. Fortunately, no No. 1 Michigan.

“Thank God,” Johnson said.

“It was a learning experience.”

The bulk of the team was young. Most of the future NFL players were underclassmen.

“You don’t want to sit through an 0-11 season,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t make you want to go out in public. We just learned to deal with our problems and move on.”

After college, Johnson played in the NFL with the Patriots. He ended his career with the 49ers and moved back to the St. Louis area in 2002. Johnson took over the family construction business from his late father.

Johnson and his wife Courtney have two daughters, Cadence (11) and Cambry (8). They live in Columbia, Ill.

Johnson has jumped on the Lovie Smith bandwagon. He had season tickets this year.

“Lovie’s building his program,” Johnson said. “I think they are getting better.”



THE SLENDER FLORIDIAN

That’s one of the many terms The News-Gazette’s Loren Tate used when he referred to receiver Michael Dean.

“I actually used to look forward to how he would describe my legs,” Dean said. “He would come up with a different adjective every Sunday morning. I would chuckle. That was my guy.”

Dean signed with Tepper and became a top receiver with Turner. He led the team in catches in ’99, helping Illinois to a bowl win.

The reason for the 0-11 season is simple, Dean said: transition.

“The biggest thing was going from a philosophy of mostly a defensive-minded coach, which Coach Tepper was, to an offensive-minded coach in Coach Turner,” Dean said. “From Coach (Paul) Schudel’s offense to Coach Turner’s was much more advanced. It was going to take time. We really, really struggled on the offensive end. Coach Turner was trying to find the right mixture of talent. There was a lot of turnover. We never really had continuity on the offensive side.”

The low point to Dean came in the Big Ten opener at Iowa, a 38-10 loss.

“We just weren’t ready,” Dean said. “That was the first wakeup call for us. Iowa spanked us pretty bad. The first three games, even though we lost, we competed well. The Iowa game was the first game Coach Turner started to tinker with the starting lineup. We didn’t know from week to week who was going to play, let alone how we were going to win.”

The players learned from the struggles.

“200 percent,” Dean said. “Because it was such an embarrassment, I think it built character and the integrity of my class. We used that year as constant motivation. A team that goes winless can come out the other side.”

Dean lives in Atlanta with his wife Keisha, a Springfield native, and their 5-year-old son Michael Jr. He works as a financial adviser and owns a company called Prive Society, which provides services for pro athletes. “Pretty much everything an agent was supposed to be doing, we actually do. It’s going well.”



THE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Chip Nicastro was ready for the question before it came. Why did the 1997 team fail?

“You look at the talent that was on that team, you go from Cushing to Holcombe to (Neil) Rackers,” he said. “Fred Wakefield. Danny Clark. How does that group end up 0-11? Some of those games weren’t close.”

There was a style change from Tepper to Turner. A different way of thinking.

Nicastro points to the talent on the coaching staff, with future NFL assistants Greg McMahon and Leslie Frazier.

“These are great coaches,” Nicastro said. “You can’t blame it on the talent because the talent was there.”

The players were close, Nicastro said. There was little finger pointing.

“It was the perfect storm of nothing going right,” he said. “The Big Ten was extremely tough that year. How often is Purdue ranked? You’re hitting these great teams when they are peaking.”

Nicastro expected Illinois to start winning again and he was right.

“You could see the quality of guys we had on the team,” Nicastro said.

Fans weren’t hard on the players when they were out in the public.

“It’s the Midwest,” Nicastro said. “You’d have professors say, ‘What happened? What’s going on with you guys?’ For the most part, the general population understood what we were going through. The support didn’t turn on us. It wasn’t negative.”

Nicastro went from Illinois football to the Fox affiliate in St. Louis. He has been in the sales department for 17 years and works for former Illini linebacker Kurt Krueger, a member of the 1983 Big Ten championship team.

“He’s my boss,” Nicastro said. “He hired me straight out of getting my master’s at UI. It worked pretty well. Time flies.”

Nicastro and his wife Monica, an Illinois graduate, have three daughters, Mia (12), Alexandra (9) and Ava (6). They live in St. Charles, Mo.