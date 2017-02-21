McGee pleased with Illini's offense so far

CHAMPAIGN — Five practices into his second spring at Illinois, Garrick McGee has a much better feel for his personnel. And that’s a good thing.

“We know our players now,” the Illinois offensive coordinator said. “The players have some understanding of our system. You just have better relationship with the players. How to coach them. When to get after them. When to give them a hug. How to motivate them. They know how the coaches are.”

The team is short on numbers. That isn’t a big concern for McGee.

“The benefit is we’re building more depth, because everybody gets work,” McGee said. “Everybody is going to get trained and everybody is going to get a lot of reps. Where, if we had a bunch of guys out here, there’d be some guys that didn’t get a lot of reps.”

Jeff George Jr. is the only scholarship quarterback who is full go in the spring.

“He’s doing a good job,” McGee said.

George is getting help from walk-on Cam Miller and converted receiver Trenard Davis.

“They are doing a really good job also,” McGee said. “They are learning. They’re executing plays. They are developing their technique and fundamentals. I’ve been really impressed with all three of them.”

Chayce Crouch continues to be involved in the workouts. On the field and off.

“That’s his personality,” McGee said. “We’re not going to be able to hold him out. He’s going to do something.

“What people don’t get to see is what he does inside the building. In the meetings, in the training room. And he’s throwing inside during the day a lot.”

The coaches won’t push Crouch, who had season-ending shoulder surgery that ended his redshirt sophomore season.

“We’re just trying to be careful and manage his throwing,” McGee said. “Make sure he’s throwing in a controlled environment. We’re just trying to take care of him and make sure he is healthy for the season.”

The Illinois offense struggled in Lovie Smith’s first year as coach, finishing 123rd nationally in yards and next to last in first downs.

McGee expects improvement.

“If we become more disciplined and we have more of a sense of urgency and we practice with a lot more intensity, we can be a lot better,” McGee said. “I think our team chemistry is really good. It’s what we’re preaching: do exactly what you are coached to do. Don’t try anything extra. Do it with more urgency. And when you get there, be as intense as you can possibly be.”



✰ ✰ ✰

The temperature Tuesday was about 25 degrees above normal.

Just as it was for most of the earlier spring workouts.

“When our recruits come to practice, we tell them it is like this here all year long,” McGee said. “We’re not telling them what it could be like.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Reggie Corbin is coming off a solid first season on the field. He finished second on the team in 2016 with 523 rushing yards.

In his second spring, Corbin is enjoying the warm weather.

“It just seems like it’s meant to be,” Corbin said. “This never happens.”

Corbin is working to push starter Kendrick Foster and “perfect my craft.”

Knowing what the coaches expects helps all of the players.

“Last spring, I was just out there running,” Corbin said. “Now, I understand the game a lot more.

“When you know why you are doing something it makes it a lot easier. And it makes you want to do it a lot more.”

Smith said running back is a position of strength.

“That was the most productive position we had on our team last year,” Smith said. “Of course, you have a lot of the same characters. We’re expecting them to take another step.”

Returnees Corbin, Foster and Tre Nation will welcome two recruits in the summer.

“The players all like each other, push each other, encourage each other, help each other out,” Smith said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Smith is a big basketball fan.

But spring practice kept him away from the first half of Tuesday’s Illinois-Northwestern game at State Farm Center.

“I’ve got a little football to do, so I’ll make it there for the last half,” Smith said.

Into the second week of workouts, Smith said his team continues to make progress.

Last week, Smith talked about the team’s “spirited” workouts.

How was it Tuesday?

“No. 5 of spring ball, it’s like when you’re married, every night’s not your wedding night,” Smith said. “Some days, it’s just about coming to work. Most days it’s about that. We’re not playing a game. There are no fans here. We’ve got improvements to make individually. Some guys are coming out with a business-like approach, which we want them to do.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Foster earned special accolades from the National Football Foundation on Monday, receiving the group’s Mental Toughness Award.

“First off, it’s a deserved honor,” Smith said. “He’s done a super job for us. Each year, guys move into different roles. The guys have seen how he’s gone through a year.”



✰ ✰ ✰

When spring practice ends in mid-March, the players keep working.

The offseason program starts after spring break.

“Getting our bodies bigger, stronger, faster,” Smith said. “We have a longer period of time to get on our offseason program without a break in between.”

The coaches will dive back into recruiting.

“We’ll be there first day out,” Smith said.

Smith plans to continue the early spring sessions in future years.

“This is hopefully going to be the way we do it always,” Smith said.