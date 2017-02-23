First Hall of Fame class not perfect, but it's a start

First, the obvious point: Picking the initial class for UI Athletics Hall of Fame is borderline impossible. Or, at least, very tricky.

How do you differentiate between eras? Do you pick based on what they did in college or after they left Illinois? Is a national title worth more than a gold medal?

The 28 people announced Thursday by the school were all very deserving. Most were no-brainers: Red Grange, Dick Butkus, Bob Zuppke, Lou Boudreau, Tonja Buford-Bailey, Dike Eddleman, Herb McKenley, Harold Osborn and George Huff would have been first-year picks no matter who did the voting.

Every member of the first class distinguished themselves in a Hall of Famey way.

But there were some obvious omissions. The kind that will bring “what’s the deal?”-type questions from the fan base.

At the top of that list: Why no Lou Henson? Start with his endless contributions in the community. (He still lives in the house he bought when he first took the job). Henson is a Champaign-Urbana icon. A person who doesn’t know a stranger and someone who makes C-U a better place to live.

In an IlliniHQ Twitter poll Thursday afternoon on who should have been picked, readers were given four options: Henson, Jenna Smith, Deon Thomas and Other. Henson was winning in a runaway, earning 69 percent of the votes by midday.

But it is not a popularity contest.

Without the off-the-court component, Henson is still a no-brainer.

Basketball is a big deal at Illinois, as important to supporters as any sport. Henson won more games (423) than any other coach. No. 2 on the list, Harry Combes, is 107 wins behind.

Henson led Illinois to 12 NCAA tournament appearances, including the 1989 Final Four.

The school thought enough of him to name the court at State Farm Center in his honor. Smart move.

He is a member of the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, which honored him last year.

And you can’t ignore what he did at New Mexico State. In two stints, before and after his time at Illinois, Henson went to seven NCAA tournaments and the 1970 Final Four.

One of Henson’s players, Flyin’ Illini star Nick Anderson, made the cut. And he should have. He won’t be the last player from that team picked.

The first class could have easily been a nice, round number. Like 30.

Henson and ...football superstar J.C. Caroline or football/basketball All-American Chuck Carney or basketball stars Dave Downey, Derek Harper and Deon Thomas or women’s basketball standouts Jenna Smith and Ashley Berggren.

The good news: About this time a year from now, the 2018 class will be announced. And the debate can start all over again.

No set number of honorees has been established by the school for each class. It could be another 28 from among almost 1,000 eligible candidates.

The selection committee is anonymous, which is the plan going forward. The initial group included double-digit voters. There might be changes in future panels.

And there might be changes in the criteria in later years. A suggestion: Once a coach has been here at least 10 years, he/she becomes eligible. That would give the school the option to select men’s golf coach Mike Small, who has built a national power and would have been among the first group if the rules allowed it.

Something to think about.



Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.