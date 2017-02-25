Illini legends, lists & lore: Scott Turner

One of the most underrated athletes in University of Illinois history, Scott Turner celebrates his 45th birthday today. The standout from J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, lettered from 1991-94, first as a receiver, then as a defensive back. As a starting cornerback his senior season, No. 21 compiled 48 tackles for the ’94 Liberty Bowl champs.

Turner was also an outstanding sprinter for coach Gary Wieneke’s Illini track and field squad, specializing at 200 and 400 meters. After earning Big Ten Indoor Freshman of the Year honors in 1991, he won a pair of Big Ten indoor titles in the 400 (1992 and ’93). Outdoors at 200 meters, Turner’s best time was 20.77 seconds. At 400 meters, his clocking of 45.69 in 1993 ranked third-best among all-time Illini efforts. Indoors, his 1993 time of 46.96 was second-best to Tim Simon’s 46.38 (1988).

The Washington Redskins signed Turner in 1995 and he played three seasons in the nation’s capital. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers in 1998 and played through 2001. Turner played one final season with the Denver Broncos in 2003. Altogether, he intercepted five passes in the NFL, including one he returned 75 yards for a touchdown.

Turner became involved in politics during NFL offseasons, serving as an intern for California Congressman Duncan Hunter. Following his retirement from the NFL, he joined Congressman Hunter’s office full time.

In 2012, Turner successfully ran in the 33rd District of the Texas House of Representatives and served on the Government Transparency and Operation Committee and the International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. He is out of politics currently, but says that he may eventually seek a future position on the federal side of government. Turner and his wife of 21 years, Robin, also a University of Illinois graduate, operate a custom men’s suiting company called Statesman Clothiers. Their adopted son, Solomon, attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he plays football.



Illini Birthdays

Sunday: Jennifer Beltran, volleyball (25)

Monday: Meyers Leonard, basketball (25)

Tuesday: Steve Gordon, football (61)

Wednesday: Govoner Vaughn, basketball (80)

Thursday: Dawaune Smoot, football (22)

Friday: Farris Gosea, tennis (23)

Saturday: Mike Small, golf (51)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.