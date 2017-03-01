Mr. Versatility: Davis unafraid of switching positions

CHAMPAIGN — He won’t line up at offensive tackle. And he probably isn’t going to play defensive end. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Trenard Davis is a bit on the light side for those positions.

But the Illinois sophomore is willing to try anything. Recruited as a defensive back, Davis has worked at receiver and on special teams.

His current position: quarterback. He first moved there in the fall, serving as a backup to Jeff George Jr. With Chayce Crouch limited because of a shoulder injury, Davis is getting plenty of reps during spring practice.

“I love it,” Davis said. “It’s a good experience for me.”

It is nothing new for Davis. He played quarterback at American Heritage School in Boynton Beach, Fla.

“I’m just trying to get everything down pat so I can go in and compete,” Davis said.

When the coaches first asked Davis to try quarterback, he didn’t hesitate.

“Whatever the coaches ask out of me, I’ll go do it,” Davis said. “I said, ‘OK, I’m going to work 100 percent at this and I’m going to try to be the best at it.’ ”

How good can Davis be?

“I can throw the ball, and I can run a little bit,” Davis said. “I don’t really want to speak too highly about myself because I’m a humble person.”

So, we asked somebody else: George Jr.

“He’s doing great,” George Jr. said. “Especially just being thrown in there. He played quarterback in high school, so he obviously knows the position. But he’s really making great strides and really developing as a quarterback.”

George Jr. said Davis is capable of playing in a game,

“I have confidence in him,” George Jr. said. “He brings a different aspect, mobility-wise. And he can spin it just as well. I feel like he’d be fine out there.”

Crouch is expected to be healthy when training camp starts in August. And the Illini are expecting to add up to two scholarship quarterbacks: already-signed Cam Thomas and junior college commit Dwayne Lawson.

What position will Davis play next?

“Honestly, I can’t even answer that,” Davis said. “I just like playing the game of football. Whatever position they need me at, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Playing different positions has given Davis the chance to get to know more of his teammates.

“I love everybody,” Davis said. “Every time I switch positions, everybody roots me on. My teammates help me get through every situation.”

Learning the quarterback’s responsibilities will help Davis if he moves to receiver or defensive back in the future.

“If they need me to go back to receiver, I’ll be ready for it,” Davis said.

The team doesn’t open the season for six months.

“I feel like I’ll be very ready,” Davis said. “I’ve got to prep myself. I’ve got a great coach. And I’ve got great players who are going to help me out.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Davis originally signed with the Illini in 2015. But academic issues forced him to delay his enrollment and attend Parkland College. He joined the Illini for the spring semester in 2016.

“It was a mixup at my old school,” Davis said. “Things went left with me. It hurt me. Whenever my time came, I promised I would be ready.”

Davis is studying recreation, sports and tourism.

“School is amazing,” Davis said.

✰ ✰ ✰

You won’t hear Lovie Smith complain about the late start for the Illinois-Michigan State basketball game. The 8 p.m. tip gave him time to attend after Wednesday’s practice.

“They say it’s a big game,” Smith said. “Of course we’re going to be there cheering.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Because there aren’t enough healthy bodies on the current roster, Smith won’t have a spring game.

Instead, the team will have an open practice this Saturday starting at around 11:20 a.m. and lasting for approximately two hours. The plan is to have the workout on the Memorial Stadium turf.

“In an ideal world, everybody would have a spring game,” Smith said. “But you need guys to have a spring game. Our numbers are down right now, so it’s pretty hard to have a spring game when you have three guys at a position. That would hurt our football team. I don’t think our fans want to hurt our team. We’re going to have a way for everybody to see who we are this Saturday. Hope people come out.”