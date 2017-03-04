Leman sees steady improvement from Illini

CHAMPAIGN — J Leman kept one eye on the Memorial Stadim turf Saturday and one eye on his cellphone.

The former Illini-linebacker-turned-BTN analyst was waiting for a call from his wife, Katy. The couple is expecting their third child any day now. Leman was ready to jump in the car in a flash and return to his Wheaton home.

As of mid-afternoon, no call. After practice, Leman and a BTN camera operator filmed a segment with Illinois coach Lovie Smith.

Leman keeps informed about his alma mater. Both for personal and BTN reasons.

What has he heard?

“One word to describe it would be thin,” Leman said. “They’re thin at positions. It’s hard to practice a lot of the stuff you want to practice when you’ve got a limited amount of linemen and receivers and quarterbacks. That’s been tough.”

Illinois is going into their second year with Smith in charge. Leman is eager to see what strides the team has made.

“I think you look at some of the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen, guys are developing better,” Leman said. “Guys are putting on more mass. Obviously, it’s hard to tell in one practice, but they are passing the eye test a little better. They look like they’ve got a little more weight in the loafers, which is always great.”

Leman said he will get a better read on the team when he comes back during training camp.

“The benefit of the early spring is that they’re going to be able to get six months of lifting weights in. That’s going to be good,” he said.

Leman first went to work for BTN in 2008. He enters his sixth year as a full-time analyst.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Leman said. “It keeps me close to the game without some of the commitments and schedule of coaching, which would be very demanding, especially when you have a family.”

When he isn’t on the air, the Champaign Central graduate is in marketing and sales for a nutrition company.

Leman was recruited to Illinois by Ron Turner, who was fired after the 2004 season. Ron Zook took over and went 2-9 his first season. In Zook’s second year, the team won two games again. But Leman saw improvement.

“We were much better the second year,” Leman said. “We got blown out in 2005 (outscored 425-187). Big time. In 2006, we were very close to good football teams.”

The Illini lost by six at No. 17 Wisconsin and by seven to No. 1 Ohio State.

“We really had a team that was trying to figure out its identity,” Leman said. “It really came together in 2007.”

That team won nine games, including a victory at No. 1 Ohio State, and earned a Rose Bowl bid.

“We didn’t know how to win in 2006,” Leman said. “We didn’t know how to finish. We were giving games away because of turnovers or penalties or mistakes.”

The 2006 team had a first-year quarterback, Juice Williams, who grew into the job.

Whoever plays quarterback for Illinois this season — Chayce Crouch, Jeff George Jr. and Dwayne Lawson are the likely options — will have limited experience.

“When you have an inexperienced quarterback, it doesn’t guarantee a lot of turnovers, but turnovers tend to happen more,” Leman said.

To compete in the Big Ten, Leman said, Illinois “has to build up its interiors.”

“The high-level teams can run the ball and stop the run,” Leman said. “If you can run the ball and stop the run, you’ll be in the upper echelon of the Big Ten. If you can do one or the other, you’ll be in the middle. If you can’t do either, you’re going to be in the bottom third.”

The Illinois defensive line was hit hard by graduation. Three of the front four from that team are at the NFL combine this weekend.



On a sunny Saturday in C-U, Illinois had its one and only public practice. About 200 sat in the stands and watched the Illini workout.

“We put guys in different situations,” Smith said. “It’s the first day we’ve had this many live plays. We need to have a home-field advantage here. Guys need to know how to play on their home turf with a few fans in the stands. So, a successful day. No major injuries.”

Afterward, Smith, his staff and the players signed autographs and took pictures with the fans.

“It’s great,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of support since we’ve been here. They want to see the University of Illinois’ football team back on top. We’re making progress toward that goal.”

The team has three remaining workouts in the spring starting Tuesday afternoon.

“You set a bar each day,” Smith said. “We have three more days to get better. Three more chances for the guys to tell us who they are. We have a good idea now.”



Sophomore linebacker Jake Hansen has played well during the spring.

“Jake Hansen is going to be a very good football player, a good linebacker for us, for many years,” Smith said. “Today, we got a chance to get a taste of what we’re going to see in the future.”



Junior defensive lineman Sean Adesanya is getting a long look in the spring after two injured-filled seasons.

The New Jersey native dealt with a shoulder injury his first year and suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon last spring.

“I had to show what I’m made of,” Adesanya said. “I’m not just going to quit.”

There were some down moments. Like after the second injury.

“I couldn’t catch a break,” Adesanya said. “The trainers and the coaches said, ‘Keep your head up and just keep fighting through it.’ That’s what I did.”

The heavy hits on the defensive line give Adesanya an opening.

“I have to produce,” Adesanya said.

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson sees Adesanya’s potential.

“So far in the spring, he’s done a great job,” Nickerson said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what he does in the fall. The work he’s putting in is work we hope will translate into really good play for us in the fall.”



Saturday’s workout gave Nickerson and the defensive coaches “another chance to evaluate our guys.”

“We’ll go back and look at the tape and see what we did,” Nickerson said. “It’s going to be a great learning tool for everybody as we break it down and evaluate it.”

Nickerson said the players are improving with every practice.

“The main thing is getting back to football and getting back to our fundamentals and talking ball,” Nickerson said. “That’s really been good for our guys. We have such a young team that that’s very beneficial for us.”

His second spring at Illinois is much less hectic for Nickerson.

“We’re not scrambling to get in and get things installed with the players,” Nickerson said. “We’ve had more time to meet with the guys.”



The game-like conditions Saturday were good for the team, offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on when you play real football,” McGee said.

What is he looking for?

“I’m looking for us to become a more disciplined offense,” McGee said. “Everybody on the squad is more disciplined. They have more of a sense of urgency, and they have more intensity about themselves.”

Unlike last spring, McGee isn’t having to learn the players’ names. And the players aren’t having to learn the plays.

“Everybody knows each other now,” McGee said.

McGee has just one healthy quarterback who was recruited to play the positon: Jeff George Jr. Trenard Davis came to Illinois as a defensive back and was moved last season. Chayce Crouch is limited as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

“I always just play the cards you’re dealt,” McGee said. “These kids did a good job developing and learning. We’re going to develop a lot of depth through this spring ball.”

McGee is constantly thinking about the depth chart and how the players fit in.

“You do it every day,” McGee said.

He keeps in contact with the incoming players. A handful of the new guys were on campus this weekend.



One area where McGee sees strong improvement is among the specialists.

“We’ve got a deep crew of dangerous punt returners,” McGee said. “They can really catch the ball back there.”



Former Illini running back Donovonn Young attended Saturday’s practice. He finished his career in 2014. Young is living in Houston and working as a trainer.