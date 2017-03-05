4 former Illini start NFL combine experience

Other Related Content Leman sees steady improvement from Illini

INDIANAPOLIS — Hardy Nickerson has his own NFL combine story. Now, his son is getting one too.

Way back in 1987, Cal’s Nickerson made the long trip from Berkeley to Indianapolis. The workout-fest didn’t get the attention it does today.

And the NFL Network wasn’t showing it live. Actually, there was no NFL Network (it debuted in 2003).

“I thought I had a solid workout,” Nickerson said. “It was a great experience all the way around for me. That was something I’ll never forget.”

On Sunday, the Illinois defensive coordinator planned to watch son Hardy compete with the rest of the linebackers at this year’s combine.

“It’s kind of strange, actually kind of surreal, to see Hardy Jr. go through the same process,” the older Nickerson said.

“I was thinking about going there to watch. But I’d rather sit at home and watch it on TV and watch him do his thing.”

The younger Nickerson was one of four Illini invited to the annual event.

Joining Nickerson in Indianapolis are former Illini defensive linemen Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Chunky Clements.

“I’m excited for them,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “This is what you’ve been waiting for, working for all your life. The most important job interview you will probably ever have. That’s how we always presented it.”

◊ ◊ ◊

Smoot is considered the top prospect among the Illini. Sports Illustrated projects him as a third-round pick by the Texans, who have had good success with former Illini (Whitney Mercilus is a star).

The four were major contributors at Illinois. Smith is in their corner.

“It’s everybody’s dream to play on the next level,” Smith said. “This is the first major step to going there.”

Playing for Smith, even for one year, figures to provide an advantage for the Illini.

“We have more NFL experience on our staff than anybody around,” Smith said. “You are constantly talking about your experiences.”

◊ ◊ ◊

The players prepared for the combine at workout facilities. That’s a change from the older Nickerson’s time.

He had advice for his son before the event.

‘Worry about the things you can control,” Nickerson said. “That’s about all you can do. Get as prepared as you possibly can for this opportunity, and when you’re there, make the most of it. Those have been the words of advice for Hardy and the guys who have asked for it.”

The 1987 combine must have gone well for Nickerson. He was drafted in the fifth round by Pittsburgh and spent 16 years in the NFL.

“It doesn’t matter when you are picked,” Nickerson said. “It’s all about what you do with the opportunity that you get. That’s the strongest message that I’ve told the guys. If you do that, things take care of themselves.”

The combine is a job interview.

“The testing is not only what you see on the field, but classroom testing with the Wonderlic test,” Nickerson said. “I took it. I don’t know what I scored. I assume I did alright. Something worked.”

Nickerson has high hopes for the four Illini at the combine.

“Those are guys who are certainly going to have opportunities to play at the next level,” Nickerson said. “This is exciting for me and exciting for the whole staff that the guys are there and they have an opportunity to represent us. I’m sure they’re going to represent us well.”

Nickerson has been back to the combine as a coach. Last year, he was there as a 49ers assistant.

“The players look like they have fun there,” Nickerson said. “They understand that this is a really big thing for their careers. Everybody is dialed in.”

Not only is the combine televised, but the entire draft is available, too. The Nickersons plan to watch together in California.

Those Illini not invited to the combine still have a chance to impress NFL scouts. Illinois will hold its pro timing day March 16, with quarterback Wes Lunt, center Joe Spencer and others expected to be tested.