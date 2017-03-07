Tate: Smith and the Illini stuck with many key contributors on the sidelines

It’s been a quiet “spring” for Lovie Smith’s gang.

The number of available scholarship players is in the mid-40s with a dozen or so Illini members ruled out for medical reasons. Publicist Kent Brown stated correctly that it won’t make sense to announce a football depth chart with such likely starters as Chayce Crouch, Mikey Dudek, Stanley Green and Kenyon Jackson unavailable. And ailing linebackers Dele Harding and Del’Shawn Phillips are expected to contend in the fall.

Here’s what we’ve learned.

With Nick Allegretti (6-4, 315) switching to center (and doubling at guard), and Indianapolis redshirt sophomore Adam Solomon (6-5, 315) making strides at strong tackle, the offensive line will average 310 pounds. It appears more solid than we might have envisioned when Joe Spencer and Austin Schmidt completed their eligibility.



Filling in the gaps

“Solomon is the most improved,” said Allegretti. “He’s a big boy and he has worked his way into the first unit.”

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee echoed Allegretti’s words, adding that the unit is not set in stone for two major reasons: (1) Allegretti would move to guard if Hinsdale redshirt Doug Kramer earns time at center and (2) touted St. Louis recruit Larry Boyd (6-5, 332) will deserve a strong look.

“Larry is a potential star. If he’s as good as we think, he’ll be here three years and then to the NFL,” said McGee. “So we might as well play him.”

McGee says the lack of available receivers — only two scholarship players last week when Malik Turner missed a day — has allowed the running game to move ahead of the passing game. This will probably change in the fall when Dudek, Dominic Thieman, M.J. McGriff and two more recruits join early enrollee Carmoni Green.

On the defensive side, Smith confirmed that Tampa junior Tre Watson, who finished strong in the last half of 2016 alongside Hardy Nickerson, will handle middle linebacker and make the calls. Smith also singled out Florida junior Jake Hansen as showing positive signs at linebacker, and said fleet Nashville cornerback Cam Watkins, a crackling tackler late last season, is No. 1 at nickelback.



Tate’s tidbits

— Don’t fret for Mike Thomas and wife Jenifer. The former Illini AD, who received a $2.5 million buyout 16 months ago, signed a five-year contract at Cleveland State worth $250,000 annually, plus moving expenses, bonuses, scheduled raises, a $45,000 annual retirement account and a car allowance. AD jobs have changed from the days when Doug Mills and John Mackovic doubled up as Illini AD-coaches, in particular because the renovation of facilities is going at warp speed. Thomas is already working on improvements at Cleveland State’s Wolstein Arena.

— Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-11 East St. Louis senior, was bumped from the IHSA tournament Friday but not before showing more quickness and jumping ability than I had previously witnessed. He is a bona fide Big Ten center with rebounding and shot-blocking skills. He’ll be thrown into the mix next season at Illinois, but will probably need another year to reduce foul tendencies, develop a stronger base in the post and become more consistent at the free throw line.

— The eye opener in Belleville Friday was EJ Liddell, 6-7 sophomore who cashed in 77 points in two regional games. After averaging 18 as a freshman, he has already exceeded 1,000 points. Liddell is Kentucky-good, Duke-good ... one of the premier sophomores I’ve seen. With Metro East becoming a bigger factor than Chicago in John Groce’s recruiting, the Illini are already deeply engaged with Liddell. His Belleville West team will face Edwardsville and projected Player of the Year Mark Smith in Collinsville tonight. The UI’s likely challengers for Smith are Northwestern, Indiana and Kansas State, just for starters. Next signing day is little more than a month away: April 12.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

Happy anniversary

A year ago today, Lovie Smith was named Illinois head football coach. “Nothing stays the same. I just know for us, a lot has happened, all positive. We know so much more about the football team than we did then. We’re growing together.”

Smith’s right. A lot has changed. Here’s a sampling:

THEN NOW

President Barack Obama Donald Trump

Cubs NLCS losers World Series winners

CFP Alabama over Clemson Clemson over Alabama

Enemy of the state ISIS Russia

Illinois basketball No postseason Hoping to for NIT

Oscar for best picture “Spotlight” “Moonlight”

Must-see TV “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) “24: Legacy” (Fox)

Kevin Durant Thunder star Injured Warrior

UI chancellor Barb Wilson (interim) Robert Jones

Dow Jones average 17,073 20,954