UI football notes: DiLauro, Allegretti lead O-linemen

Image Gallery: Illinois Football: Spring Practice 2017 » more Photo by: Heather Coit Illini quarterbacks, M.J. McGriff, left, and Jeff George, Jr., practice passes at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Last season, Christian DiLauro looked to seniors Joe Spencer and Austin Schmidt.

Now, it’s DiLauro’s turn to help lead Illinois football’s offensive line.

“I don’t credit myself as much of a talker,” DiLauro said. “I try to lead by example.”

DiLauro and center Nick Allegretti are the only full-time starters back on line. Gabe Megginson came close after starting seven games in 2016.

“We’re trying to bring the younger (guys) along right now,” DiLauro said.

DiLauro leaves most of the talking to Allegretti.

“I call Nicky my secretary,” DiLauro said. “I let him handle my sidework. He’s the one that talks and makes sure everybody knows what time we’re doing things. I’m just there to police it.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith has been pleased with their work. And their durability.

“They haven’t missed a rep,” Smith said. “Both of them have done a great job this spring.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Unlike a year ago, DiLauro and his linemates know the offense this season.

“It’s kind of an easier spring,” DiLauro said. “It’s not like we’re trying to put in a whole new system. That’s a nice little change-up over the past few years that we’ve been here.”

DiLauro is working his with third head coach. He was recruited by Tim Beckman and enrolled at Illinois a semester early. He was a starter for both Beckman and Bill Cubit before Smith took over.

This spring, the line has been short-handed.

“It’s kind of a good and bad thing,” DiLauro said. “We’re going to be more sore and tired than if we had more depth, but at the same time it’s good because we’re getting a lot of work and getting a lot of plays. It’s helping us improve a lot more.”

The younger linemen are playing hard. And they are learning the offense.

“That will come,” DiLauro said. “When you play scout team, you don’t really run our offense. This spring is really the time for them to get that down.”

DiLauro can’t wait to get back on the field for a game. It’s his senior year, and he wants to make the most of it.

“We’re a very young team, but this young team is easy to mold,” DiLauro said. “In the past, we’ve had so many coaches through here. Finally now, we have a concrete staff where we’re firm.

“Our feet are set on the ground, so it’s easier to get us going. Despite being young, we can have a pretty decent season.”

✰ ✰ ✰

It was still light when the team left the field following Tuesday’s practice, the 13th of the spring.

“We had a certain amount of plays we were going to run,” Smith said. “Then, we had a couple receivers got banged up and our numbers got down a little bit.

“We wanted to get 50-plus team reps in. We were able to get that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Looking back at Saturday’s open practice, Smith said he was happy with the work.

“It looked good,” he said. “It’s about finishing. Always. As many plays as you can see where players get a chance to finish, for you to really get a good read on who we are. When you are a young football team, you really have to do a little more live work.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Tuesday was Smith’s one-year anniversary as Illinois coach. His co-workers helped him celebrate.

“People were very kind to me (Tuesday),” Smith said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Smith watched the NFL combine Sunday. Four of his former players participated: Hardy Nickerson, Chunky Clements, Carroll Phillips and Dawuane Smoot.

“They ran well and they looked good in their drills,” Smith said. “That’s what we kind of knew. They’re all good football players. I left them voicemails.

“They will all be back here for pro day.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The Illini don’t practice Thursday. Smith plans to watch Illinois-Michigan in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.

“Absolutely,” Smith said. “I’m excited about us playing then. John (Groce) has done a great job with the team. We had a hiccup this past week, but we’re going to bounce back.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Frank Sumpter wasn’t the most highly recruited player his senior year at Glenville (Ohio). The sophomore cornerback uses the lack of attention as motivation.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Sumpter said.

At Glenville, Sumpter played for high school coaching legend Ted Ginn Sr.

“Coach Lovie knows Coach Ginn,” Sumpter said. “They have the same mentality.”

With the Illini short on numbers, Sumpter is getting plenty of work this spring. He played in nine games in 2016, starting twice. Sumpter missed the final three games because of injury.

“I feel I’ve shown the coaches that I can cover and that I’m a team player,” Sumpter said. “I just want to get on the field.

“It’s a great opportunity. I feel more comfortable, more confident.”