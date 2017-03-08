Crouch working to be Illini team leader

CHAMPAIGN — Looking at him on the field, you can’t tell Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch is limited.

On Wednesday afternoon, he high-stepped through the ropes, just like the rest of the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers. Everything was all-out for Crouch. The junior-to-be has only one speed.

“I haven’t taken any live reps where I’m throwing the ball, but any opportunity I have to break the huddle with my team and do what I can do out here, I’m happy to do it,” Crouch said.

Crouch’s surgically-repaired shoulder is getting better every day. Crouch expects to be on the field for the Illinois opener against Ball State.

To be ready, Crouch wants to take steps forward learning the offense. And helping to develop the team chemistry.

“I think chemistry is huge,” Crouch said. “It’s just you versus them. Your coaches are on the sideline. You find out who you are.”

Watching video has become an important part of Crouch’s job.

“You have to be a film rat,” Crouch said. “You have to love watching the game. Whether it’s from your team or watching the NFL guys and learning from the quarterbacks you really like to watch. All of us are in the quarterback room. That stems from Coach (Lovie) Smith and Coach (Garrick) McGee. They tell us all the time that if you want to be great, you need to learn how to watch film and learn to watch film. We all do.”

Crouch watched film some at his Ohio high school. But he was a three-sport star and didn’t have the time to devote to film work that he has in college.

“Here, I do more,” Crouch said. “Football and school are really my life. That’s my main priority.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Late this morning, Crouch will take a two-hour break from football to watch the Illinois basketball team play Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.

“Absolutely, I’ll watch the game,” Crouch said. “I tune into a lot of games if we can’t get tickets for them.

“The whole football team does. We really pull for each other. And they do the same for us.”



✰ ✰ ✰

On Tuesday, Smith called Crouch the leader of the team. The junior appreciates the support.

“It feels great, obviously,” Crouch said. “You want your quarterback to be your leader. A quarterback should exemplify a leader.

“With that, I’ve been doing everything I can do to help my teammates and push us in the right direction.”



✰ ✰ ✰

One more practice on Friday afternoon. Then, the Illinois football players have nothing to do until August training camp, right? Hardly.

The team will be off for spring break like the rest of their classmates. Then, they will go back to work in the weight room, film room and classroom.

“When they get back, we’re going to transition into bigger, stronger, faster,” Smith said.

The coaches will begin evaluating the spring. Of course, the staff has been doing that throughout the session.

“We give them daily evaluations, but we haven’t set up a depth chart or anything like that,” Smith said. “We have time now to get that right.”

Later, the coaches will talk to each player individually.

“Give them a full evaluation of where we think they are, their plans for the fall for us, just their role on our football team based on what they’ve done,” Smith said. “It will be later on.”



✰ ✰ ✰

There has been talk during the spring about the low roster numbers.

“I’d be worried about it if we were playing right now, but we don’t,” Smith said. “Right before we get ready to play, our numbers will be the same as everybody else.”

The players who are out now with injuries are coming back.

“I can’t tell you of a person who won’t be able to play for us this coming season,” Smith said. “The players that are hurt, none of them are season-ending injuries, so we’re going to be fine when we need to be.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Last summer, the Illini got a boost from transfer linebacker Hardy Nickerson. Is there a chance for other graduate transfers to join the team for 2017?

“We’re always looking to improve our ballclub,” Smith said. “You want to always have a few slots available to be able to do that. This year is no different.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois isn’t having a game to conclude the spring season. But Smith said Saturday’s open workout was game-like.

“We had everything except for kickoff,” Smith said. “We were full speed for 72 plays.”

Smith has been happy with his team’s practices.

“Everything’s gone about the way we wanted it to,” Smith said. “Great work the last couple of days. Today was a little more teaching environment, which was good. We’re about where we need to be.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Jake Hansen got a taste of Big Ten football in 2016. The linebacker from Florida is ready for more duty.

The son of a former BYU linebacker, Hansen played in all 12 games last season, starting against Minnesota.

“It was crazy,” Hansen said. “My head was spinning. But it was a good experience.”

Hansen finished the season with eight tackles.

He’s got work to do to catch his dad Shad, who is BYU’s career tackles leader with 408.

Besides his time on defense, Hansen also worked on special teams.

“It helps you know what the game speed is actually like.” Hansen said.

Hansen signed with Bill Cubit’s staff, then had moments of anxiety as the school made a coaching change.

“I got an ESPN update that Cubit had been fired and I was like ‘Oh, geez,’ “ Hansen said. “I was previously committed to Iowa State and they got fired. My head was spinning. I saw it was Lovie Smith, and I was real excited.”

He likes playing for Hardy Nickerson, who came to Illinois in 2016 as defensive coordinator and is working with the linebackers.

“He’s cool,” Hansen said. “Great teacher. He truly loves the game.”

Hansen has an offseason to-do list, including adding weight.

Hansen grew up about 30 minutes from Illinois middle linebacker Tre Watson.

“He’s a great leader and a very smart linebacker,” Hansen said. “It helps me a lot. There’s a little connection there.”

Watson and Hansen expect help in 2017 from junior college transfer Del’Shawn Phillips, who is out with an injury.

“I think we can be really good this year,” Hansen said.