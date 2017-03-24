After 'intense' process, Whitman ready for down time

CHAMPAIGN ­­— Josh Whitman doesn’t have many big plans Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend,” the Illinois athletic director said with a grin on Friday morning. “I might not even shave (Saturday). We’ll see what that feels like.”

The last two Saturdays have seen moments that might come to define Whitman’s tenure at his alma mater.

He fired John Groce on March 11.

He then flew back to Willard Airport in Savoy last Saturday afternoon with a new men’s basketball coach, Brad Underwood, sitting next to him.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Whitman also had to hire a women’s basketball coach after he fired Matt Bollant on March 14.

That was wrapped up by Wednesday when Illinois announced Nancy Fahey would take control of the program after a distinguished coaching career at Washington University in St. Louis.

Fahey was formally introduced Friday morning during a press conference at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building on the UI campus.

Fahey coming to Illinois brings the number of head coaches Whitman has hired in a little more than 13 months on the job to four.

He opened with a surprising, yet well-received, hire of Lovie Smith to replace Bill Cubit as the Illini’s football coach last March.

He then had to replace Kevin Hambly, the former Illinois volleyball coach who left the program in late January to become the head coach at defending national champion Stanford.

He did so, hiring former Nebraska assistant coach Chris Tamas to fill that role.

And then came March, where he let Groce and Bollant go in a 72-hour span before finding their respective replacements a little more than a week later.

“It’s been, probably the most intense two to three weeks of my professional career,” Whitman said. “A lot of balls in the air, obviously, with both searches, and the men’s team continuing to play was challenging. There’s not enough hours in the day, but I feel really good about where each of those projects has ended up. I couldn’t be more excited about Brad’s leadership, Nancy’s leadership and the direction both of those programs are headed.”

What has Whitman learned in the last two weeks?

“I don’t know that I’ve learned as much as confirmed how strong the Illinois brand is and how much respect exists for Illinois basketball on both the men’s and the women’s sides,” Whitman said. “The word is out that this program is headed in the right direction. This opportunity that has existed for a long time, to be one of the preeminent athletic programs in the country, we’re starting to realize that potential and starting to take strong steps in that direction. We’re starting to see responses to that across the country, and that’s exciting for me.”

Fay first heard of Whitman when her brother, who is from La Crosse, Wis., raved about Whitman during a family Christmas gathering several years ago after the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse hired Whitman as its athletic director.

Their relationship deepened during the two years they spent at Wash U before Whitman left there to assume the job at Illinois last winter.

“He is a man who has a vision,” Fahey said. “He is a man who has a plan. He’s going to act. It’s going to move. That’s what happened when he took the job at Wash U, and that’s obviously is what’s happening here.”

Of the four hires Whitman has made at Illinois, he said bringing Fahey on board is probably “the least riskiest hire I’ve ever made.”

“I know how she leads teams,” Whitman said. “I know how she connects with student-athletes. Whenever you hire somebody, there’s always some element of risk, so to be able to mitigate some of that and know what we’re getting was a no-brainer to me.”

So is Whitman enjoying some down time on Saturday, spending it with his wife, Hope, and the couple’s infant daughter, Tate.

“I”m going to sleep a little bit,” Whitman said. “I’m going to hold my daughter. I’ve had (Saturday) circled for a while, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a chance to really reconnect with my wife, my daughter and get off my feet a little bit. It’ll be good.”