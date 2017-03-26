Illini legends, lists and lore: Basketball coaching success

So, just how successful has new Fighting Illini coach Nancy Fahey been during her career? Well, when ranked in terms of winning percentage against college men’s and women’s basketball coaches who have coached 29 or more seasons, only UConn’s Geno Auriemma has been more productive.

Of the 870 total games she’s coached since 1986 when she first began at Washington University, Fahey’s teams have won 84.7 percent of the time, just below Auriemma’s 88.1 percent. Among the fabled veteran coaches Fahey’s winning percentage exceeds include Adolph Rupp, John Wooden, Roy Williams, Jerry Tarkanian, Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski.



Ten winningest college coaches of all-time (minimum 29 seasons — through March 24)

Win % W-L Coach

.881 989-134 *Geno Auriemma

.847 737-133 *Nancy Fahey

.822 876-190 Adolph Rupp

.815 1011-230 *Tara VanDerveer

.804 664-162 John Wooden

.790 814-216 *Roy Williams

.786 713-194 Dave Robbins

.784 721-201 Jerry Tarkanian

.782 983-274 *Barbara Stevens

.776 879-254 Dean Smith

*Active coach



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Joe Lauzen, football (41)

Monday: Sam Acosta, softball (21)

Tuesday: Michelle Denley, soccer (22)

Wednesday: Dino Pollock, football (49)

Thursday: Mikel Leshoure, football (27)

Friday: Allison Curtin, basketball

Saturday: Fred Sykes, football (29)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.