Tate: Major cheats among big NCAA issues

Photo by: The News-Gazette Former Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun leaves the court after the second half of a regional final against Michigan State in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 30, 2014, in New York. Connecticut won the game 60-54. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

College coaches won't touch the issues that Donna Lopiano digs into.

When did you ever hear an institutional representative say: "My worry is that all Division I coaches in football and basketball know they have to cheat to win."

That's No. 5 on a list produced by the well-respected Lopiano, a Hall of Fame softball great who has coached volleyball, basketball and softball, and now serves as president of Sports Management Resources. The company brings former athletic directors to assist athletic departments.

Lopiano rocked the mainstream by listing her 10 "worries" for athletic directors of large FBS schools.

No. 1 is financial sustainability in a world where "24 schools make more money than they spend, and budgets do not include crippling, long-term capital debt that cannot be reduced." She pinpoints al ($22 million) and Rutgers ($36 million). Sounds like the state of Illinois.

Contributing to this concern is what she calls the "football and men's basketball arms race ... escalation of coaches' salaries, and expenditures on lavish facilities that are out of control."

Future problems likely to linger

Lopiano, in a statement that makes sense to anyone paying attention: "If athletic directors think the current media revenue model will continue over the long term, they are dreaming. Perpetually escalating revenues is a figment of someone's wish list rather than a reality check. The entire cable television industry is experiencing massive audience fragmentation, a move toward consumer control of viewing options, and a rejection of mandated channel packaging. Mobile livestreaming is more likely to be the delivery system of choice for the millennials."

Those are long-term concerns. More relevant today, as we watch North Carolina seek the NCAA basketball crown, is Lopiano's recognition of cheating.

"Not only do coaches know they need to cheat in the recruiting wars, but they also know that the NCAA enforcement system is unlikely to catch them," she said. "Further, the fraud involved in admission of academically underprepared athletes via waiver of institutions' normal admissions standards is not limited to UNC. Everyone is doing it ... friendly professors, registering athletes in the least-demanding courses and majors, and more tutors writing more papers."

Lopiano cites scandals at UNC, SMU, Southern Mississippi, Notre Dame and Missouri as the tip of the iceberg, pointing out: "As the graduation rates of the predominantly minority athletes receiving special admissions receives increased scrutiny, the NCAA's 'Graduation Success Rate' will be exposed as a fraudulent metric ... just a smokescreen to prevent the public from using the Federal Graduation Rate to compare athlete versus non-athlete."

Cheaters still prosper later

There are advantages to cheating. Most obvious: (1) Many schools get away with it and (2) those who get caught often bounce back overnight. Bounce-back examples abound:

— The NCAA suspended Jim Calhoun and charged his UConn quintet with a "slew of violations" in 2010, and the Huskies came right back to win the NCAA title in 2011 before ESPN hired him as arguably the least-discernible color commentator in basketball.

— Established cheaters Bruce Pearl and Kelvin Sampson were hired by Auburn and Houston, respectively, without regard to their scandalous history. Earlier, Auburn captured the 2011 BCS football title after quarterback Cam Newton's father asked Mississippi State for money during his son's recruitment.

— In January 2015, Ohio State and Oregon played for the football championship just three years after the Committee on Infractions came down hard on both of them.

— Alabama, the current king of college football, was labeled a "serial repeat violator" by the Committee on Infractions as recently at 2009.

— South Carolina was nailed for 10 football violations, five of which were major, related to the Lou Holtz program in 2005, lost 12 football scholarships for "failure to monitor" in 2012, and had 22 reported infractions in 2016.

They believe in the SEC slogan: "If you're not cheating, you're not trying." As Lopiano points out, that is more than a slogan.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.