Smith, Payton show at local football clinic

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, shares the spotlight with New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton as Lovie finishes up his talk to a packed room of high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association is holding its annual clinic this weekend in Champaign. College football writer Bob Asmussen was there Friday, and here’s four items he picked up:

1. It was standing room only in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom for Lovie Smith's 45-minute session. The Illinois coach talked mainly about turnovers, with all of his Illinois assistants in attendance after earlier having their own sessions. Toward the end of Smith's session, he had a brief exchange with keynote speaker and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The two worked against each other in the NFL.

Payton, an Eastern Illinois graduate, was more than happy to accept Smith's invitation.

"(Smith) is a guy I've respected," Payton said. "You want success for guys you really root for, but you sure as heck don't want them in your division. Man, we've had some great battles."

Payton isn't sure, but thinks it might have been his first trip back to C-U since his one season on Lou Tepper's staff in 1996.

"This feels like home," Payton said. "There's just that feeling of being back to a place that has obliviously been a huge part of my development."

2. Being fired at Illinois didn't stop Payton's coaching career. The former Eastern Illinois quarterback made a steady climb in the profession, ultimately becoming head coach of the Saints.

In his 10 seasons, Payton has one Super Bowl ring (2010) and four other playoff appearances.

Former Illini Pierre Thomas was a key part of the Super Bowl champion Saints. Payton cut a drafted player to keep Thomas, who wasn't drafted, on the roster.

"It wasn't close," Payton said. "We found a real good player at Illinois. Pierre Thomas went on to have a great career."

3. Payton mentioned the people who influenced his career, starting with J.R. Bishop, his coach at Naperville Central. Payton has an impressive list of mentors: Al Molde (Eastern Illinois), Randy Walker (Miami (Ohio)), Jon Gruden (Philadelphia Eagles) and Bill Parcells (Dallas Cowboys).

"Football-wise (working for Parcells) was like going to law school or med school," Payton said. "It was advanced education. He was so good with people and so good with understanding how to motivate."

It was Parcells who convinced Payton to try an onside kick in the Super Bowl, which worked.

"He was on me the whole two weeks, 'You've got to steal a possession or you're losing,' " Payton said.

4. Payton didn't talk much about missing the 2012 season, when he was suspended by the NFL because of a bounty scandal.

"I'll be honest, for a month I was bitter and angry," Payton said. "Forget the money. The best part of what we do isn't the money, it's the camaraderie."

He shared how he filled some of the hours: serving as offensive coordinator for his son's youth team in Texas.

Payton moved an offensive tackle to running back. Good decision. The player gained 1,500 yards in 2016 as a high school sophomore and will be a high-level recruit.