Whitman: Stadium renovations 'front burner' project

Audio: PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 04-01-17 » more Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk. They talk with Steve Kelly, Dave Revsine, and UI AD Josh Whitman.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired three new head coaches in just more than a month’s time — Chris Tamas on Feb. 10, Brad Underwood on March 18 and Nancy Fahey on March 22 — to take over the Illini volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs, respectively.

Next on Whitman’s to do list? Facilities, with Memorial Staidum renovations “a front burner project” for the DIA.

“We’re heavy in the design process now,” Whitman said on Saturday morning on WDWS. “We’re spending a lot of time examining a number of approaches.”

The initial idea was to put football operations in the renovated south end zone structure. That option is still on the table, but Whitman said there has been a discussion of building a standalone building attached to Irwin Indoor while also renovating the seating in the Horseshoe and east side of the stadium.

The south end zone renovations will begin following the 2017 season with hopes of having the seating finished for 2018.

“It will take some good engineering, some good planning and will probably take a little bit of luck,” Whitman said about having the south end zone available for fans in 2018. “We won’t go through a season without a scoreboard. We recongize that’s a significant component of our fan experience.”

While Illinois moves forward with another round of Memorial Stadium renovations, Whitman said changes made to bolster recruiting — what would be more aesthetic — have to be balanced with upgrades that pertain to function.

“I’m all for the functionality piece,” he said. “We need facilities that are going to allow us to train our student-athletes to be better than they are today. I’m also all for the recruiting piece, but that’s the piece where I feel we need to have some level of sensibility.

"We want to be progressive. We want to be ahead of the curve. ... We also don’t need to dump unncecessary money into spaces that maybe look a lot better than they work.”