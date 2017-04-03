Asmussen: Illini's best QB commitments

Other Related Content Illini land quarterback from Peoria

College football writer Bob Asmussen, who has covered the Illini since 1989, weighs in with his three most important quarterback signees:

Kurt Kittner, 1998, Schaumburg. Ron Turner knew right away he had a leader who turn the program around. His sophomore year he helped Illinois to a blowout bowl win and his senior year he won the Big Ten.

Juice Williams, 2006, Chicago Vocational. Ron Zook targeted Williams early in his tenure. Smart move. Williams led the team to the Rose Bowl in 2008 and finished his career near the top in career total offense.

Nathan Scheelhaase, 2009, Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst. The school's career total offense leader is the only player in Illinois history to win bowl games in consecutive seasons.