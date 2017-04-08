College football extra: Big Ten coaches to speak next week

Every other Sunday in the offseason, college football writer Bob Asmussen provides a

page of news and analysis. Want more? Asmussen chats at 10 a.m. Monday at IlliniHQ.com.

FROM THE BEAT WRITER'S DESK

Internship puts Illini running back Foster marketing side of the game

CHAMPAIGN — If he matches last season’s 720 yards, he’ll move into the school’s top 30 on its all-time rushing list. If he doubles it, Kendrick Foster will zoom into the top 15.

But before he gains a yard for the Illinois football team in 2017, Foster has work to do in the Bielfeldt Building. The kind that has nothing to do with blocking, running or catching passes.

There will be stuffing involved. And folding. And mailing.

The senior-to-be from Peoria Richwoods is spending the spring semester in the school’s athletic marketing department. The unpaid internship is one of the requirements for his degree in sports management.

“I love every second of it,” Foster said. “It gives you a perspective of what goes on day to day. You appreciate how much time and effort is spent.”

Foster went to work for associate AD Brad Wurthman in mid-January. He will stay until mid-May. He wants to keep working in the department after his internship ends.

“I consider it a family here, and everyone is definitely supportive,” Foster said.

He attends games, greeting fans on their way in.

“I really get to know them personally,” Foster said.

Foster’s personality is a strength.

“He is great with the public,” Wurthman said. “My responsibility is to help him understand what goes into working with the public. Not just showing up and waving to the crowd, but being the one who orders the space and secures the catering. There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not just show up and roll out the football and play the game.”

Foster has researched the revenue produced for different events. And tried to figure out advertising strategies.

“It’s important for us to be able to help teach our student-athletes about everything that goes on behind the scenes,” Wurthman said. “It’s certainly been an eye-opening experience for a student-athlete like Kendrick. We’ve had a couple of them over the years where they have been able to participate and help in the planning process or the marketing process or the creative process.”

There isn’t a lot of glory. Not like when Foster is on the field.

Foster works Monday to Friday, starting at 11 a.m. and staying until late afternoon.

“I just try to soak up as much knowledge as I can,” Foster said.

On Foster’s first day, Wurthman handed him a stack of posters and told him to roll them up.

“Very humbling,” Foster said. “You realize people do this for our sport as well. It gives you a perspective on how fortunate we are as Illini athletes.”

Foster did the work without complaint.

The player’s attitude has impressed Wurthman.

“He’s been fantastic,” Wurthman said.

“You have to earn your stripes. You have to do every job so whenever you are asked to do something or ask someone to do something, you can look them in the eye and say you’ve done that before, too.”

Already a social person, the internship has given Foster a chance to meet athletes from other sports: basketball, golf, women’s basketball and women’s track and field.

“I love to meet new people and network,” Foster said.

Long term, Foster hopes marketing becomes a major part of his life.

After football ends, whenever that is, Foster wants work for a sports company. Apparel, equipment, footwear. It doesn’t matter. Foster is keeping an open mind.

“The experience is very, very helpful,” Foster said. “I want to be part of somebody’s school in marketing or be a part of a major sports brand.”



Counting down

Foster is guaranteed 12 more college games. To play in a 13th, Illinois will have to double its win total (three) from 2016 as Lovie Smith enters his second season.

“I’m just telling myself to enjoy every moment with my guys and my coaches,” Foster said. “Cherish every moment and have fun. And give it my all. Nothing’s changed. I’ll still do what I do every day and that’s go to work and pay the rent.”

Foster ran for 720 yards as a junior. Don’t tell him it was a breakout season.

“I have a lot to work on,” Foster said. “I’m very confident in my ability as a running back and a kick returner. But I can get better. You can never get satisfied.”

After getting limited playing time his sophomore year, Foster considered a transfer.

“I catch myself thinking how blessed I am and how much of an opportunity God has given me,” Foster said. “I didn’t really have an opportunity with the last staff. This staff gave me an opportunity, and I took advantage of it. I can’t thank them enough.”

His teammates encouraged Foster to stay.

“Everybody knew I deserved a shot,” Foster said. “Everybody was asking me why I wasn’t playing. They just told me to stick it out.”



Lasting impression

If it works the way Foster expects, Illinois will soon be pointed in a winning direction.

“You definitely want to leave a legacy for the running backs and for the seniors,” Foster said. “You want people to say, ‘That was a hard-nosed, talented group of young men, and they started the Coach Smith era and they built the program.’ ”

Foster is the leader of a talented running back group. Reggie Corbin was second on the team in rushing last season, and Dre Brown returns from a knee injury.

“We have a lot of upside in our room,” Foster said.

There is enough talent on the team to compete.

“It can happen,” Foster said. “We’ll make the Illini fans proud. They’re going to be happy with the season.”

The Illini won’t get much love in the preseason magazines. They figure to be ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten West.

“Some players are overlooked,” Foster said. “It will all work out for the best. We will get better every day.”



BIG TEN NEWS & NOTES

Happenings from Jim Delany's favorite conference:

Michigan State to UI

Former Michigan State long snapper Taybor Pepper (above, left), the son of ex-Illini offensive lineman Cam Pepper, talked to the Champaign Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

The younger Pepper, who appeared in a recent Ford car ad, has signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. He reports to the team later in April. Green Bay's special teams coordinator is former Illinois coach Ron Zook.

It's an honor

Eight Illinois players were named to the Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation. The players all maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point-average during their college careers while also being a starter or significant contributor.

The honored Illini: defensive lineman Rob Bain, receiver Zach Grant, quarterback Wes Lunt, long snapper Michael Martin, specialist David Reisner, center Joe Spencer, linebacker Mike Svetina and tight end Tyler White.

Coaches on the air

The Big Ten's annual spring football teleconference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. Purdue's Jeff Brohm, one of three new coaches in the league, leads it off. Illinois coach Lovie Smith will talk at 12:04 p.m.

Spring games to watch

Purdue's spring game Saturday afternoon was televised by BTN. It was the first of four conference spring games being shown live by BTN, including those of Ohio State (11:30 a.m., April 15), Wisconsin (6:30 p.m., April 21) and Penn State (2 p.m., April 22). Illinois did not have a spring game and wrapped up workouts in early March.

Mitchell finished

Rutgers lost receiver Ahmir Mitchell for the season with a torn ACL suffered in spring practice. The New Jersey native is a transfer from Michigan. The Scarlet Knights play at Illinois on Oct. 14.

Wayne Duke: In memoriam

A memorial service for former conference commissioner Wayne Duke is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 22 at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. Duke, who served the Big Ten from 1971-89, died March 29. He was 88.

From player to coach

Northwestern has added former defensive standout Deonte Gibson as a graduate assistant coach. He ranks among the school's career leaders in sacks. Gibson will work with the Wildcat defensive linemen.

High cost of a rivalry

Michigan just announced prices for single-game tickets this season. Hope Michigan State and Ohio State fans don't mind being gouged. Tickets are $125 for end zone seats. Compare those prices to $55 for the Air Force game and $70 to see Minnesota.

RECRUITING WATCH

Three intriguing prospects considering Illinois:

Devon Cooley WR/ATH, Buena Park, Calif.

Three-star recruit has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and UCLA. Garrick McGee is looking for playmakers.

TJ Ivy TE, Chicago Marist

Three-star recruit weighing offers from Indiana, Purdue, West Virginia and others.

Michael Thompson DT, St. Louis Parkway North

Four-star recruit has offers from powers Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

COACHING CAROUSEL

An early read on some of the 21 new FBS coaches:

This makes sense ...

Jeff Brohm, Purdue

They love to throw the ball at the home of Drew Brees, Bob Griese and Kyle Orton. Joe Tiller used to call it "basketball on grass." Brohm's offense at Western Kentucky was pass heavy, finishing fifth last season nationally in total yards. An under-the-radar hire mostly because the former Illini assistant is a low-key guy.

And this doesn't ...

Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic

The Owls wanted to make a splash with a big-time coach from a big-time program. Problem is that his former boss, Nick Saban, didn't mind a bit when Kiffin moved on. His reputation in the coaching profession is at a low level. Probably because he bolts from jobs so often. In a three-year span, he went from the Raiders to Tennessee to Southern Cal.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

It is never too early to start planning for the 2017 season. Here are three games to watch on opening weekend:

Alabama vs. Florida State, Sept. 2

Scheduled to take place in Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it might be a matchup of the top two ranked teams going into the season. The good news for the loser is it can still bounce back and make the playoffs. The winner gets a huge jump on everyone else.

Florida vs. Michigan, Sept. 2

Another high-powered neutral-site game is being played in Arlington, Texas. Last time they met, in the 2016 Citrus Bowl, coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 41-7 victory against the Gators. Michigan is 3-0 against Florida, scoring 41, 41 and 38 points.

Texas A&M at UCLA, Sept. 3

The Bruins and Aggies went a combined 12-13 in 2016. The Bruins were a really bad, checking in at 4-8. Josh Rosen and Jim Mora are looking for a bounceback season. Patience is wearing thin with coach Kevin Sumlin from the unreasonable Aggies fans.