Tate: No spring action equals questions for UI football

Image Gallery: HS Football: Coaches Clinic with Sean Payton » more Photo by: Heather Coit New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton, right, visits with Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.

OK, Tony Romo has retired. He'll be an analyst for CBS alongside Jim Nantz. I got it. It's such a big deal that the Mavericks will have him on the bench tonight for their NBA home finale.

Football is the country's biggest newsmaker this side of Donald Trump. But not so much in these parts lately.

To keep us interested, we have horseshoe renovation, Sean Payton's recent visit and the first commitment of 2018 from Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor.

Otherwise, Illini football is raising a level of excitement comparable to the White Sox in September.

The team, you see, is a mystery.

To begin with, Lovie Smith maintains a tight rein on the inner workings, and began "spring" practice Feb. 14, while the fans were deep in basketball mode.

Smith allowed a single day of open viewing March 4 (simultaneous with John Groce's Waterloo at Rutgers), and not only avoided a spring game but skipped the 15th and final session by taking the team to the Illini Union for bowling.

This is stark contrast to late-November foe Ohio State, which expects another 100,000 to watch J.T. Barrett and Co. in the spring game Saturday.

Still seeking answers

What are we to think?

First, a wobbly program can't be resurrected overnight. Smith is starting anew after leaning heavily last season on seniors, 16 of whom participated in the closed Pro Day on March 16.

On the positive side, the second-year staff has greater knowledge of the talent, Smith noting that he used name tags on helmets during his first go-round.

But with a dozen players on the February-March medical list, he barely had enough for two-deep practices. When senior Malik Turner missed a day, Smith had just two scholarship receivers for an offense that usually employs three.

The pass-catching corps could ultimately become a team strength, but that's dependent on a more muscular Mikey Dudek rebounding from two years of knee trouble, and high-ranked freshmen Carmoni Green and Ricky Smalling contributing quickly.

Crouch has the edge

Question is: Who'll be throwing to them? Dwayne Lawson must complete summer school at Hutchinson Community College to gain eligibility, which means he'll miss June-July preparation ... this after serving as a backup the last two seasons at Virginia Tech and Hutchinson. At best, he'll be rusty.

This throws Chayce Crouch into the starting spot even though he played just four games last year and missed spring contact while recovering from shoulder surgery. This is one of multiple uncertainties, most serious of which are the defensive line and tight end.

A full freshman crop and all those athletes returning from the injury list — they have four-plus months to shape up — will provide Smith with a full complement.

That said, he's dealing with upper classes that are the result of sub-par recruiting under departed Tim Beckman. A program that has lost 39 of its last 48 Big Ten games can't be expected to recover in a season or two.

Early tests this fall

The 2017 schedule is a mix. While Ohio State crosses over from the Eastern Division, so do beatable Rutgers and Indiana squads. Opening foe Ball State is coming off a last-place (1-7) finish in the Mid-American Conference.

Purdue has won just three Big Ten games in four seasons, but two of the three came against Illinois. For all its coach-changing problems, Purdue has won nine of the last 12 vs. Illinois.

And don't take lightly the early dates with Western Kentucky and South Florida. The Hilltoppers were 11-3 and averaged 45.5 points last season. South Florida hosts Illinois in Tampa with returnees from an 11-2 team that averaged 43.8 points.

Those two high-scoring teams will reveal whether sophomore safeties Stanley Green and Patrick Nelson are as accomplished in the aerial game as they are in tackling ... and whether pass defense remains a concern.

The early tests, leading into the Big Ten dates with Nebraska and Iowa, will set the tone for Smith's second season. The key game could be Western Kentucky, entering the season off a 51-31 bowl rout of Memphis. A loss there would chill an already doubtful fandom.

These are tough times. If you made it this far, thanks for reading. Football is the money sport, but conversation on the subject is sorely lacking around here these days.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.