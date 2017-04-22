College football extra: Former Illini Phillips mentors local youths

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Former University of Illinois football player Carroll Phillips talks to kids at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign on Tuesday April 18, 2017.

Every other Sunday in the offseason, college football writer Bob Asmussen provides a

page of news and analysis. Want more? Asmussen chats at 10 a.m. Monday at IlliniHQ.com.

FROM THE BEAT WRITER'S DESK

Former Illini Carroll Phillips uses some NFL draft downtime to get personal message to youths

CHAMPAIGN — Carroll Phillips could sit around and fret about the upcoming week's NFL draft. But the former Illini has found a much better use for his time.

On Tuesday, Phillips spent part of the afternoon at Champaign's Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. He talked to 120 kids about life and football. With one central message: "If you get an education, everything will fall into place."

Phillips signed orange mini-footballs for each of the kids. The footballs included the lettering "Carroll Wildman Phillips."

He was relaxed and friendly with his audience.

Phillips invited Illini running back coach Thad Ward to join him. Why not Lovie Smith?

"I told him I can't let him come to my event because he's going to steal the show," Phillips said.

It wasn't Phillips' first visit to the club. Earlier in his time at Illinois, he spent a week working with 13-year-olds.

"They were a little wild and crazy," Phillips said. "I'd let them know, 'Hey, man, there's more to life out there. You don't have to wild and crazy. Listen to the adults and you can go far.' "

The 24-year-old Phillips is proof. The sociology major at Illinois is waiting on his next career step.

The NFL draft is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia. Most experts project Phillips to go during the second or third day. The first round is slated for Thursday night, with the second and third rounds on Friday before the draft concludes on Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds.

He will spend the first day of the draft at a party with friend and former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

The rest of the draft, Phillips will be with his family at his Miami home, waiting for a call he has thought about for years.

"I'll be watching," Phillips said. "You hope and pray."

Entering high school, Phillips remembers talking to his brother about the NFL.

"He gave me the blueprint," Phillips said.

All players say it, but Phillips really doesn't care where he goes. Any team is fine with the 2016 All-Big Ten player, who will move from end to outside linebacker in the NFL.

"I want to play for any good organization willing to take me, and I just want to have fun," Phillips said.

Phillips led the Illini in sacks as a senior with nine, the most since Whitney Mercilus compiled 16 in 2011. The position change won't be a problem.

"It's all to my game," Phillips said. "I love rushing the passer. I love dropping back in coverage. I'm built like that."

Ready to roll

Nerves haven't been a problem as Phillips waits for the draft. He tries not to think about it.

"Everything will take care of itself," Phillips said. "I feel like I did everything at the combine and Senior Bowl. God's going to put me in the right position."

It only takes one general manager to say "draft Carroll Phillips."

He has heard from different teams. He visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, talked to the New Orleans Saints, worked out with the San Francisco 49ers and exchanged texts with the Arizona Cardinals.

"It's like, 'Ahhh,' " Phillips said. "It's all up in the air right now. I can't really focus on that."

Phillips is hearing he will be picked anywhere from the second to fourth rounds.

"It doesn't matter," Phillips said. "As long as I get the opportunity to play football again."

Former Illini teammates Dawuane Smoot, Hardy Nickerson and Chunky Clements are expected to get called as well.

"I'm very excited for them," Phillips said, "Growing up, grinding with those guys in the summer and to see us now, it's amazing how things work out and how life is."

Phillips has avoided the draft hype. He hasn't read scouting reports on himself.

"I don't want to get too crazy," Phillips said.

He has been working out in Champaign, getting ready for the draft.

"(Illinois strength coach) Joey Boese has been killing me," Phillips said. "I did everything in my power that I could do to get ready for the draft."

Giving back

Phillips grew up near Scott Lake Park in Miami.

"That park built everything that I have now," Phillips said. "That's where I was introduced to football, and I took advantage of it."

He admits now he was not easy on his parents.

"I was one of those kids being bad," Phillips said. "I started to listen because I saw that me being bad was getting me nowhere fast. Once I started listening and learning what I had to do in life, I succeeded."

He wants the kids in Champaign to follow his lead and give back to their community as they grow older.

When football ends for Phillips, he wants to be involved helping kids. Much like he was this past Tuesday.

"I feel comfortable talking to them," Phillips said.

BIG TEN NEWS & NOTES

Happenings from Jim Delany’s favorite conference:

■ Illinois quarterback recruit/Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor will participate in the Chicago edition of the Under Armour All-American team camp. The event includes many of the top prospects in the Midwest. Scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Sunday, it will be held at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook. Players will be timed in the 40-yard dash and will also compete in 1-on-1 drills related to their positions.

■ Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has more than landed on his feet. After spending 2016 as an analyst at Alabama, Locksley is now the Crimson Tide’s receivers coach. According to reports, he will earn $600,000 this season. Locksley was a key player in Ron Zook’s success at Illinois and helped the team reach the 2008 Rose Bowl.

■ Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he understands why college football wants to schedule Friday games.

“My concern is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, specifically my guys,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re in a little bit of a unique situation. In the future, I hope we get consideration to potentially play on Friday.”

Because of the class schedule at Northwestern, a Friday opener works well. The school is on the quarter system and its first classes start later than most.

“We play three games a year that we don’t have class,” Fitzgerald said.

Playing games on Fridays means less time to prepare.

“Any time you shorten the week, I get concerned big time about recovery,” Fitzgerald said. “I want to make sure that there’s a plan behind it, and it sounds like we’re working toward that.”

■ Rutgers coach Chris Ash will open his second season Friday night. The Scarlet Knights host Washington on Sept. 1.

“When it’s the first game, I think there are a lot of positives behind it,” Ash said. “If you play on a short week during the season, there are some negatives. We believe that high school football is made for Friday night and college football is made for Saturday.”

But most New Jersey high schools don’t start until after the Rutgers opener.

“There’s not going to be a lot of conflict with that,” Ash said. “Plus it gives us an extra day in Week 2 in preparation for our second game (against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9).

“We’re really excited about it.”

Illinois has two Friday games in 2017, playing at South Florida on Sept. 15 and hosting Nebraska on Sept. 29.

■ No surprise, the Iowa-Iowa State series will continue far into the future. The rivals agreed to play until at least 2023.

The teams resumed their series in 1977 and have played every year since.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is happy about the move.

“I think it’s a really positive thing for our state, and for football in our state more specifically. It’s good to see that and learn that’s going to continue,” Ferentz said.

Iowa leads the series 42-22 and won last year’s game 42-3. The teams will play in Ames on Sept. 9.

■ Iowa safety Brandon Snyder suffered a torn ACL during spring practice. He will have surgery and there is no timetable for his return.

Snyder started all 13 games in 2016. He was third on the team with 85 tackles. He shared the team lead with three interceptions and had a team-best three forced fumbles.

■ Three Big Ten spring games were televised during the weekend by BTN. Wisconsin played Friday night, while Penn State and Rutgers went on Saturday.

■ Penn State has set its White Out game for Oct. 21 against Michigan. Coming off a Rose Bowl appearance, the school has seen a sharp rise in season-ticket sales, up 6,000 over 2016.

The Nittany Lions have a theme for every game, including the Keystone Classic (Sept. 9 against Pitt), Blue Band Jam/All University Day (Sept. 16 against Georgia State) and the Penn State Stripe Out (Nov. 18 against Nebraska). The 1982 national championship team will be honored at the Pitt game.

RECRUITING WATCH

Three intriguing prospects considering Illinois:



Christian Ford, WR, Roswell (Ga.)

Three-star (rivals.com) is from an area that Lovie Smith has vowed to hit hard. Other offers include Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.



Ayodele Adeoye, LB, St. Louis Ritenour

Four-star is a top prospect in an area that ranks among Illinois’ most crucial. Other offers include Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.



I’Shawn Stewart, WR, Bolingbrook

The school has been good to Illinois over the years, sending some of its best to C-U. Other offers include Iowa, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

COACHING CAROUSEL

An early read on some of the 21 new FBS coaches:

This makes sense ...

Charlie Strong, South Florida

He was a hit at Louisville and failed at Texas. It didn’t take the Bulls long to swoop in after he was fired by the Longhorns. Texas takes a huge financial hit, paying more than $5 million to Strong (below) for the next two years. South Florida gains a talented coach and didn’t have to raise ticket prices to do it. Coming off an 11-2 season, the Bulls are expected to flourish in Strong’s first season. They host Illinois the third week.

... and this doesn’t

Randy Edsall, UConn

Certainly, his earlier success with the school made him an appealing hire. He went 74-70 with the Huskies from 1999 to 2010. His last team earned a Fiesta Bowl bid. But Edsall left for Maryland, where the good times didn’t continue. He was 22-34 overall and 10-24 in the ACC/Big Ten. He was fired during the 2015 season and spent 2016 in an administrative role with the Detroit Lions. His career record is under .500 and he is working in a conference outside the Power 5.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

It is never too early to start planning for the 2017 season. Here are three games to watch matching FCS vs. FBS:

1. Youngstown State at Pitt

Sept. 2

Bo Pelini’s team played for the 2016 FCS national title, losing to James Madison. Pelini’s guys won’t sneak up on the Panthers, but Pitt might be looking ahead to its next game, at Penn State.

2. North Dakota at Utah

Aug. 31

The Fighting Hawks aren’t at the same level as North Dakota State. But close enough. They ranked No. 12 in the FCS last season. Kyle Whittingham’s Utes might want to practice leading up to the game.

3. Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech

Sept. 9

The Gamecocks finished 10-2 in 2016, losing in the FCS playoffs to Youngstown State. The team’s only other loss came early in the season at LSU. Paul Johnson (right) and his team open against Tennessee and will have just five days to prepare before hosting Jacksonville State. Uh oh.