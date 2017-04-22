Tate: UI-Mizzou rivalry can heat up again
They're rushing the court in Columbia, Mo., and the ref hasn't tossed up the ball yet.
Yep, the once-troubled University of Missouri is joyous these days. With blue-chip basketball talent pouring in, the denizens remind of the penniless pauper who struck gold, or in this case the basketball lottery.
Overnight sensation Cuonzo Martin may not be ready to take on Kentucky, but he'll certainly challenge the rest of the SEC and reverse the lagging trend in the pre-Christmas Braggin' Rights showdown with Illinois.
"Martin brought instant energy," said Vahe Gregorian, columnist for the Kansas City Star. "What you're seeing reflects how dark it had become."
Gregorian harked back to a series of unnerving incidents, one piling on another ... uncertainties raised by Mizzou leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, cancer forcing football coach Gary Pinkel to retire, racial problems leading to a threatened football boycott, penalties in basketball making Kim Anderson's job impossible (he went 8-46 in the SEC), changing athletic directors (three since 2015) and falling attendance.
'Remarkable to see'
Call this an overnight trip from apathy to exaltation. The celebration is ongoing. Basketball is the talk of the town ever since Martin left Cal to became coach and, most importantly, brought the Porter family on board with a stirring April 9 visit to campus.
"There's a new buzz," said Ron Davis, beat writer for the Missourian. "Attendance last season was pretty much non-existent. All those people who stayed away are involved again. It's remarkable to see."
The key event was Michael Porter Sr. losing his job with Lorenzo Romar's ousted staff at Washington, and taking a $350,000 assistant's job at Missouri, and thereby bringing his top-ranked, 6-foot-10 son with him. This was a pre-arranged plan. The Porters intended to join Martin wherever he landed, whether it be Missouri or his other main consideration, Illinois.
So while new Illini coach Brad Underwood is searching far and wide (he's in Virginia this weekend) for talent — and going to the wire for Edwardsville's Mark Smith — Martin is walking into a ready-made team that includes not only Porter but incoming guards C.J. Roberts and Blake Harris, and top Tiger returnees Kevin Puryear and Terrence Phillips.
Then, too, former UI signee Jeremiah Tilmon is expected to join them if Kansas doesn't pluck him away, and the Tigers are still chasing tall blue-chipper Kevin Knox.
'Return to relevancy'
All this was in the works well before Martin's Cal team underperformed in a late-night NIT game against Bakersfield. He was gone by noon the next day.
"It broke on Twitter," said Mike Kelly, longtime Tigers broadcaster. "I was with some donors, and there was tremendous excitement. I got to the Broadway Hotel in Columbia a day after the recruits had stayed there, and everything I heard, everywhere I went, it was the talk. I was told the players were surrounded every time they came into the lobby. The fraternities still had their signs up."
It was a gala weekend backing a program that ofttimes last winter didn't draw as many fans as the Mizzou women. In some cases, little more than a dozen showed up in the student section.
That will change. Mizzou basketball is leaping back to Norm Stewart relevancy.
Harris, a 6-3 North Carolinian who had originally signed with Washington, called his trip "an incredible campus visit." The younger Porter used his stage to give a shoutout to Tilmon.
"This is a return to relevancy," said Kelly, noting that this transcends basketball as it uplifts a community looking back on losing teams and a series of demoralizing events. Now the place is buzzing over the Iowa State-Mizzou basketball shootout Nov. 10, on the same weekend Tennessee brings its football team to town.
It'll be crazy. And just wait until the Illini challenge them in St. Louis. That's the cool aspect of college basketball. It can escalate in a hurry, either direction.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.
Moonpie, you wanted to follow up on my questions the next Tate column. You got it.
I asked this last month, yet the offer still stands.
From this article
http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-03-16/tate-what-walkers-next...
Master's comment was post #29, Your agreement with it was #32.
All right real talk for a moment.
I've said some nasty things to you and you know what, I'm sorry. I think you aren't using any alts and I think that somewhere, you are an Illinois sports fan. You wouldn't be here otherwise. My frustration comes from the fact that there are many people, including major influencers in Champaign that would agree with Master's post, like you just did. That Illinois sports have been a colossal failure and frankly the world would be better without it. There are many, and I count you as one for the moment, that see positive things for the program not actually matter, predict the worst outcomes of all results, and dance on the ashes when they are right.
I have no idea how you can call yourself and Illini fan and agree with Master's post.
So I'd like to take a second to strip away all about your past with Tate (who honestly, is an average sports writer at best. Maybe the last place I check for Illinois news), all the nonsense alt account talk, and everything else. I'd like to take a second to talk pure sport. Because I have just one question.
How do you make Illinois successful? Moonpie, you are God-AD now with full control of the helm. What do you do? Do you have an idea for making Illinois sports competitive again? Would you rather bump us down to the MAC, C-USA or lower? Or would you just shutter the whole thing for everyone's sake? Take it any direction you want, go nuts. I am so curious about your answer, that I'm willing to make an offer.
I've been critical of you in the past and now, but if you give a genuine answer to the last question, I will stop posting here. I've come on here to try and counter the always negative opinions people have on here, but I'm getting tired of having to put up with the NG's comment section tools ( I've never seen a comment section that blocks google chromes redlining, I didn't even know that could be done. So Wiseguy if you are reading this, that leads to most of my grammar mistakes, not the fact I have the brain power of a slug). I just want this one answer from one Illinois fan to another and I'll be good. You'll be free to rag on your old boss all you want.
I'd like to share an anecdote though. When Illinois Basketball was making a run for the national title, which Master's post cited as just another example of Illinois coming up short, I remember one thing about it.
How happy everyone was.
There was a glow in Champaign like no other. From top to bottom, the town was excited, people were nicer, it was unlike anything I've ever seen or have seen since. I would give anything for that feeling to return to Champaign. In a world where it gets harder and harder to even get out of bed, just replicating that bit of joy would be incredible and in my opinion worth every penny. You might disagree, but this is why I am an Illini fan. I hope Lovie, the next basketball coach, or anyone involved in Illinois athletics can pull it off. They might not, But I certainly won't be hoping for them to fail. Even if they do, I'll still be here hoping we can find that special coach or that special player that can bring the happiness back to Champaign.
I eagerly await your response.
