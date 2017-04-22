Tate: UI-Mizzou rivalry can heat up again

Photo by: The News-Gazette Cuonzo Martin shakes hands with the Missouri mascot, Truman the Tiger, after being formally introduced as the new head basketball coach at the University of Missouri Monday, March 20, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Martin has spent the past three seasons as head coach at the University of California and comes to Missouri with hopes he can revive the struggling program. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

They're rushing the court in Columbia, Mo., and the ref hasn't tossed up the ball yet.

Yep, the once-troubled University of Missouri is joyous these days. With blue-chip basketball talent pouring in, the denizens remind of the penniless pauper who struck gold, or in this case the basketball lottery.

Overnight sensation Cuonzo Martin may not be ready to take on Kentucky, but he'll certainly challenge the rest of the SEC and reverse the lagging trend in the pre-Christmas Braggin' Rights showdown with Illinois.

"Martin brought instant energy," said Vahe Gregorian, columnist for the Kansas City Star. "What you're seeing reflects how dark it had become."

Gregorian harked back to a series of unnerving incidents, one piling on another ... uncertainties raised by Mizzou leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, cancer forcing football coach Gary Pinkel to retire, racial problems leading to a threatened football boycott, penalties in basketball making Kim Anderson's job impossible (he went 8-46 in the SEC), changing athletic directors (three since 2015) and falling attendance.

'Remarkable to see'

Call this an overnight trip from apathy to exaltation. The celebration is ongoing. Basketball is the talk of the town ever since Martin left Cal to became coach and, most importantly, brought the Porter family on board with a stirring April 9 visit to campus.

"There's a new buzz," said Ron Davis, beat writer for the Missourian. "Attendance last season was pretty much non-existent. All those people who stayed away are involved again. It's remarkable to see."

The key event was Michael Porter Sr. losing his job with Lorenzo Romar's ousted staff at Washington, and taking a $350,000 assistant's job at Missouri, and thereby bringing his top-ranked, 6-foot-10 son with him. This was a pre-arranged plan. The Porters intended to join Martin wherever he landed, whether it be Missouri or his other main consideration, Illinois.

So while new Illini coach Brad Underwood is searching far and wide (he's in Virginia this weekend) for talent — and going to the wire for Edwardsville's Mark Smith — Martin is walking into a ready-made team that includes not only Porter but incoming guards C.J. Roberts and Blake Harris, and top Tiger returnees Kevin Puryear and Terrence Phillips.

Then, too, former UI signee Jeremiah Tilmon is expected to join them if Kansas doesn't pluck him away, and the Tigers are still chasing tall blue-chipper Kevin Knox.

'Return to relevancy'

All this was in the works well before Martin's Cal team underperformed in a late-night NIT game against Bakersfield. He was gone by noon the next day.

"It broke on Twitter," said Mike Kelly, longtime Tigers broadcaster. "I was with some donors, and there was tremendous excitement. I got to the Broadway Hotel in Columbia a day after the recruits had stayed there, and everything I heard, everywhere I went, it was the talk. I was told the players were surrounded every time they came into the lobby. The fraternities still had their signs up."

It was a gala weekend backing a program that ofttimes last winter didn't draw as many fans as the Mizzou women. In some cases, little more than a dozen showed up in the student section.

That will change. Mizzou basketball is leaping back to Norm Stewart relevancy.

Harris, a 6-3 North Carolinian who had originally signed with Washington, called his trip "an incredible campus visit." The younger Porter used his stage to give a shoutout to Tilmon.

"This is a return to relevancy," said Kelly, noting that this transcends basketball as it uplifts a community looking back on losing teams and a series of demoralizing events. Now the place is buzzing over the Iowa State-Mizzou basketball shootout Nov. 10, on the same weekend Tennessee brings its football team to town.

It'll be crazy. And just wait until the Illini challenge them in St. Louis. That's the cool aspect of college basketball. It can escalate in a hurry, either direction.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.