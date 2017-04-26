Bob Asmussen's 2017 NFL mock draft

Staff writer Bob Asmussen has watched the NFL draft every year since it was first televised by ESPN in 1980 (Billy Sims was the first choice, going to the Lions). Here are Asmussen’s first-round predictions for all 32 picks:

1. Browns

Myles Garrett,

Texas A&M

The defensive end will become the first Aggie to be the overall No. 1. Von Miller went No. 2.



2. 49ers

Mitch Trubisky,

North Carolina

Illinois fans saw quarterback throw for 265 yards in a blowout win at Memorial Stadium.



3. Bears

Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Bears take the cornerback and the quarterback that fans crave will have to happen later in the draft.



4. Jaguars

Leonard Fournette,

LSU

Shahid Khan’s team has greater needs than a running back, but can’t pass on potential superstar.



5. Titans

Jamal Adams,

LSU

With so many horses, including this ball-hawking safety, how did LSU win just eight games?



6. Jets

Deshaun Watson,

Clemson

National champion quarterback has the skillset to be a big-time winner ... or the next RGIII.



7. Chargers

Solomon Thomas,

Stanford

Team hopes the former Cardinal defensive end becomes the next Fred Dean.



8. Panthers

Jonathan Allen,

Alabama

Another top defensive end from Alabama and Nick Saban is to NFL what John Calipari is to NBA.



9. Bengals

Malik Hooker,

Ohio State

The move from Columbus to the pros will be a breeze for the talented playmaking safety.



10. Bills

Mike Williams,

Clemson

In 2014, Buffalo picked former Tiger star wide receiver Sammy Watkins in first round.



11. Saints,

Reuben Foster,

Alabama

Questions about the linebacker’s combine drug test might drop him several spots.

12. Browns

O.J. Howard,

Alabama

Fellow tight end Ozzie Newsome went from Alabama to Cleveland to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



13. Cardinals

Gareon Conley,

Ohio State

Led by the cornerback, Buckeyes secondary finished in the top 10 in yards allowed and INTs.



14. Eagles

Christian McCaffrey,

Stanford

Running back led county in all-purpose yards and is threat on runs, catches and returns. He can do it all.



15. Colts

Derek Barnett,

Tennessee

Defensive end was seventh in nation with 14 1/2 sacks during a monster junior season.



16. Ravens

Tre’Davious White,

LSU

Baltimore hoping the former Tiger cornerback turns into the next Chris McAlister.



17. Redskins

Haason Reddick,

Temple

Speedy former Owl making the transition from defensive end to linebacker in the pros.



18. Titans

Corey Davis,

Western Michigan

Illini know all about the wideout, who caught 97 passes this year. Not all of them were in Champaign.



19. Buccaneers

Takkarist McKinley,

UCLA

Defensive end zoomed up the draft boards, thanks to an impressive 2016 season, recording 10 sacks.



20. Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk,

Wisconsin

Offensive tackle originally played at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before joining the Badgers. Good choice.



21. Lions

Taco Charlton,

Michigan

Breakout 2016 season for defensive end bumped him just behind Garrett on most NFL draft boards.



22. Dolphins

Marlon Humphrey,

Alabama

Speedy, athletic cornerback will be steal for Miami, which also needs linebackers and linemen.

23. Giants

Cam Robinson,

Alabama

A bulldozer on runs, the offensive tackle improved his draft stock with better pass blocking in 2016.



24. Raiders

Jarrad Davis,

Florida

Missed time cut into linebacker’s production. Great upside for a team with strong defensive history.



25. Texans

John Ross,

Washington

Wideout put up big numbers, then wowed scouts with a 4.22 40 time at the combine. Clutch.



26. Seahawks,

Malik McDowell,

Michigan State

Defensive lineman entered draft early after an injury-filled 2016 season for the Spartans.



27. Chiefs

Charles Harris,

Missouri

Linebacker’s skillset is top notch. His reputation and work ethic make him an easy first-round choice.



28. Cowboys

Adoree’ Jackson,

Southern Cal

You pick the corner because of his work on defense. Bonus: He is a dangerous returner.



29. Packers

Dalvin Cook,

Florida State

Powerful running back with solid ability as a receiver. Aaron Rodgers approves.



30. Steelers

T.J. Watt,

Wisconsin

His brother J.J. is an NFL star, and linebacker has a chance after leaving after a big junior season.



31. Falcons

Forrest Lamp,

Western Kentucky

Versatile lineman played tackle in college and might end up at center in the pros.



32. Saints

Patrick Mahomes,

Texas Tech

Purdue hero Drew Brees just turned 38 and Sean Payton needs to start grooming a backup QB.