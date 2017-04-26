Bob Asmussen's 2017 NFL mock draft
Staff writer Bob Asmussen has watched the NFL draft every year since it was first televised by ESPN in 1980 (Billy Sims was the first choice, going to the Lions). Here are Asmussen’s first-round predictions for all 32 picks:
1. Browns
Myles Garrett,
Texas A&M
The defensive end will become the first Aggie to be the overall No. 1. Von Miller went No. 2.
2. 49ers
Mitch Trubisky,
North Carolina
Illinois fans saw quarterback throw for 265 yards in a blowout win at Memorial Stadium.
3. Bears
Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State
Bears take the cornerback and the quarterback that fans crave will have to happen later in the draft.
4. Jaguars
Leonard Fournette,
LSU
Shahid Khan’s team has greater needs than a running back, but can’t pass on potential superstar.
5. Titans
Jamal Adams,
LSU
With so many horses, including this ball-hawking safety, how did LSU win just eight games?
6. Jets
Deshaun Watson,
Clemson
National champion quarterback has the skillset to be a big-time winner ... or the next RGIII.
7. Chargers
Solomon Thomas,
Stanford
Team hopes the former Cardinal defensive end becomes the next Fred Dean.
8. Panthers
Jonathan Allen,
Alabama
Another top defensive end from Alabama and Nick Saban is to NFL what John Calipari is to NBA.
9. Bengals
Malik Hooker,
Ohio State
The move from Columbus to the pros will be a breeze for the talented playmaking safety.
10. Bills
Mike Williams,
Clemson
In 2014, Buffalo picked former Tiger star wide receiver Sammy Watkins in first round.
11. Saints,
Reuben Foster,
Alabama
Questions about the linebacker’s combine drug test might drop him several spots.
12. Browns
O.J. Howard,
Alabama
Fellow tight end Ozzie Newsome went from Alabama to Cleveland to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
13. Cardinals
Gareon Conley,
Ohio State
Led by the cornerback, Buckeyes secondary finished in the top 10 in yards allowed and INTs.
14. Eagles
Christian McCaffrey,
Stanford
Running back led county in all-purpose yards and is threat on runs, catches and returns. He can do it all.
15. Colts
Derek Barnett,
Tennessee
Defensive end was seventh in nation with 14 1/2 sacks during a monster junior season.
16. Ravens
Tre’Davious White,
LSU
Baltimore hoping the former Tiger cornerback turns into the next Chris McAlister.
17. Redskins
Haason Reddick,
Temple
Speedy former Owl making the transition from defensive end to linebacker in the pros.
18. Titans
Corey Davis,
Western Michigan
Illini know all about the wideout, who caught 97 passes this year. Not all of them were in Champaign.
19. Buccaneers
Takkarist McKinley,
UCLA
Defensive end zoomed up the draft boards, thanks to an impressive 2016 season, recording 10 sacks.
20. Broncos
Ryan Ramczyk,
Wisconsin
Offensive tackle originally played at Wisconsin-Stevens Point before joining the Badgers. Good choice.
21. Lions
Taco Charlton,
Michigan
Breakout 2016 season for defensive end bumped him just behind Garrett on most NFL draft boards.
22. Dolphins
Marlon Humphrey,
Alabama
Speedy, athletic cornerback will be steal for Miami, which also needs linebackers and linemen.
23. Giants
Cam Robinson,
Alabama
A bulldozer on runs, the offensive tackle improved his draft stock with better pass blocking in 2016.
24. Raiders
Jarrad Davis,
Florida
Missed time cut into linebacker’s production. Great upside for a team with strong defensive history.
25. Texans
John Ross,
Washington
Wideout put up big numbers, then wowed scouts with a 4.22 40 time at the combine. Clutch.
26. Seahawks,
Malik McDowell,
Michigan State
Defensive lineman entered draft early after an injury-filled 2016 season for the Spartans.
27. Chiefs
Charles Harris,
Missouri
Linebacker’s skillset is top notch. His reputation and work ethic make him an easy first-round choice.
28. Cowboys
Adoree’ Jackson,
Southern Cal
You pick the corner because of his work on defense. Bonus: He is a dangerous returner.
29. Packers
Dalvin Cook,
Florida State
Powerful running back with solid ability as a receiver. Aaron Rodgers approves.
30. Steelers
T.J. Watt,
Wisconsin
His brother J.J. is an NFL star, and linebacker has a chance after leaving after a big junior season.
31. Falcons
Forrest Lamp,
Western Kentucky
Versatile lineman played tackle in college and might end up at center in the pros.
32. Saints
Patrick Mahomes,
Texas Tech
Purdue hero Drew Brees just turned 38 and Sean Payton needs to start grooming a backup QB.
